If you thought the Mets were planning to quietly fade into Spring Training with the roster as it stands, you haven’t been paying attention to how Steve Cohen operates. There has been a lull in the action recently, a quiet period that feels less like satisfaction and more like a predator waiting in the weeds. According to New York Post insider Joel Sherman, the Mets aren’t just kicking tires on the remaining stars; they are actively hunting them.

Sherman reported recently that the front office is still aggressively monitoring the markets for both Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, two moves that would effectively break the internet and the luxury tax simultaneously.

“I believe the Mets are very much in play for a significant free agent such as Kyle Tucker and/or Framber Valdez, and are seeing if the players’ markets and their tolerance blend or if they will have to focus elsewhere for an outfielder, starter and a reliever or two.”

Kyle Tucker Is the $300 Million Missing Piece for the New York Mets

Let’s be honest with ourselves: the current outfield configuration is good, but adding Kyle Tucker makes it legendary. We are talking about a player who consistently threatens a 30-30 season while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense, a profile that will likely command a contract north of $300 million. That number scares off 29 other teams, but for Cohen, it is simply the cost of doing business when you want a parade in Queens.

Tucker posted a 136 wRC+ last season and walks nearly as often as he strikes out, bringing a level of discipline that would pair terrifyingly well with Juan Soto. You can almost see the vision of opposing pitchers sweating through a lineup that forces them to throw strikes to two of the best left-handed hitters on the planet back-to-back.

Framber Valdez and the $150 Million Stability Fee

On the pitching side, the connection to Framber Valdez is equally tantalizing because it addresses the team’s most glaring need: certainty. Valdez is a machine, a pitcher who generates ground balls at an elite rate (over 50% career average) and eats innings like they are snacks. He is likely looking for a deal in the $150 million range, which is a steep price for a pitcher in his 30s, but the Mets need someone to keep the ball in the yard at Citi Field.

While the team has poked around the trade market for arms, giving up prospect capital feels unnecessary when you have the financial might to just buy a solution. Trading for an ace requires bleeding the farm system; signing Valdez only requires writing a check.

Steve Cohen Is Ready to Drop the Hammer

The beauty of this situation is that the Mets don’t have to choose between “good” and “financially responsible.” They are seeing if the market comes to them, waiting for that sweet spot where a player’s asking price blends with their tolerance. But let’s not kid ourselves—if David Stearns sees a chance to land a superstar like Tucker or a workhorse like Valdez, the “budget” is more of a suggestion than a rule.

This offseason is far from over. The Mets are lingering in the deep end of the pool, and history tells us that when they hang around this long, they usually end up making the biggest splash.