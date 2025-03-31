Mets’ underrated unit has been lights out so far

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were built to hit. Their lineup is stacked, their bats are powerful, and the expectations are high. Yet, the first series of the season didn’t quite showcase that firepower.

Scoring just five runs in three games against the Astros, the Mets’ offense has yet to find its groove. But while the bats have taken a moment to warm up, another unit has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight: the bullpen.

A Perfect Start for the Relief Corps

Through the first three games of the season, the Mets’ bullpen has been flawless. Not just good—immaculate.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Mets bullpen in 2025 so far: 9.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 9 K, 0 HR, 0.00 ERA,” Mets Batflip posted on X.

9.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 9 K, 0 HR, 0.00 ERA pic.twitter.com/qJJphttIoj — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) March 31, 2025

Yes, that’s a 0.00 ERA. While it’s unrealistic to expect that number to last all season, the message is clear: this bullpen is better than people thought.

A Reliable Late-Game Unit

For a team with playoff aspirations, a solid bullpen is non-negotiable. The Mets appear to have just that. Closer Edwin Diaz is finding his rhythm again, his velocity ticking back up, his command sharpening. Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, and AJ Minter bring a bulldog mentality to the mound, while lefty Danny Young has already proven to be a dependable weapon.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

And let’s not forget about Max Kranick. Winning a roster spot in spring training, he wasted no time showing why he deserved it, getting two key outs in his Mets debut. Jose Butto contributed 1.2 scoreless innings on Saturday, while veteran Huascar Brazobán covered 2.1 innings of shutout baseball on Opening Day.

Depth on the Horizon

The Mets’ bullpen isn’t just good—it’s deep. Reinforcements are already on the way, with Dedniel Nunez working his way back from Triple-A. With this level of talent, the Mets have enough firepower to protect leads, keep games close, and give their offense time to wake up.

They weren’t supposed to be this good, but here they are. Whether people believe it or not, this bullpen is proving it belongs among the best.