The Mets are not at the point where David Stearns needs to start selling pieces tomorrow. That would be too dramatic, even for a season that has already had more than enough of it.

But they are getting close enough that pretending the trade deadline is only about adding help feels dishonest. After getting swept by Miami and falling to 22-31, the Mets have pushed themselves into the worst possible place: expensive, talented, injured, and still not good enough.

The Mets cannot buy their way out of every problem

The easy version of this deadline would be simple. Add a starter, add another late-inning reliever, maybe grab a bench bat, and hope the talent finally looks like the payroll.

That is not where this team is right now.

The offense has been too uneven for too long. Juan Soto has done his part, sitting at .292/.388/.546 with a 165 OPS+, but the lineup around him has not carried enough weight. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette were supposed to raise the floor. Instead, both have been hovering around a sub-.610 OPS, which is brutal when this roster was built to overpower teams.

That is the part that makes this so frustrating. The Mets did not enter 2026 as some cute overachiever trying to steal a Wild Card spot. They spent like a team expecting to control the National League. Right now, they are fighting just to avoid becoming the most awkward seller on the board.