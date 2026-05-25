The Mets are not at the point where David Stearns needs to start selling pieces tomorrow. That would be too dramatic, even for a season that has already had more than enough of it.
But they are getting close enough that pretending the trade deadline is only about adding help feels dishonest. After getting swept by Miami and falling to 22-31, the Mets have pushed themselves into the worst possible place: expensive, talented, injured, and still not good enough.
The Mets cannot buy their way out of every problem
The easy version of this deadline would be simple. Add a starter, add another late-inning reliever, maybe grab a bench bat, and hope the talent finally looks like the payroll.
That is not where this team is right now.
The offense has been too uneven for too long. Juan Soto has done his part, sitting at .292/.388/.546 with a 165 OPS+, but the lineup around him has not carried enough weight. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette were supposed to raise the floor. Instead, both have been hovering around a sub-.610 OPS, which is brutal when this roster was built to overpower teams.
That is the part that makes this so frustrating. The Mets did not enter 2026 as some cute overachiever trying to steal a Wild Card spot. They spent like a team expecting to control the National League. Right now, they are fighting just to avoid becoming the most awkward seller on the board.
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Clay Holmes changed the deadline math
Losing Clay Holmes was not just another bad injury. It removed one of the few parts of the roster that was actually stabilizing the season.
Holmes had a 1.86 ERA through eight starts before fracturing his right fibula, and Carlos Mendoza said he would be out “a long time”. That is not a minor setback. That is the kind of injury that changes how a front office has to view the next two months.
Freddy Peralta is still the name that matters most if the Mets drift into selling mode. He entered the middle of May with a 3.10 ERA and is headed toward free agency after the season, which makes him both valuable and uncomfortable. The Mets gave up real prospects to get him. They also cannot act like a pending free agent starter is untouchable if the standings keep getting uglier.
That is the deadline squeeze Stearns is facing. Buying around this roster might be throwing more resources at a team that has not earned it. Selling too early might look like quitting on a season that still has four months left.
The bullpen is not exactly clean either
The Craig Kimbrel experiment already ended with a DFA, and Jonah Tong was recalled as the Mets tried to patch the pitching staff back together. That move alone says plenty about where things stand.
Devin Williams is another complicated name. His track record still carries weight, but the results in New York have not matched the contract. If the Mets buy, they probably need more late-inning certainty. If they sell, Williams is the kind of arm another team might talk itself into, especially if the Mets eat money to improve the return.
This is where the deadline starts to look less like one decision and more like a series of uncomfortable admissions.
The Mets may not have enough clean rental pieces to run a simple sell-off. They also may not have enough current performance to justify paying deadline prices. That middle ground is where bad teams get stuck.
David Stearns has to be honest before July
Stearns recently told MLB.com that the Mets still have “enough season left to make a run.” He is right in the literal sense. No serious front office should fold in late May.
But there is a difference between patience and denial.
The Mets need the next month to answer one question: is this roster underperforming, or is it just flawed? Those are not the same thing. Underperforming teams can justify buying if the underlying talent is still screaming for a rebound. Flawed teams need to stop chasing the version of themselves they thought they built in January.
That is why the next stretch matters so much. The Mets do not need to be perfect by the end of June, but they do need to look coherent. Soto cannot be the only star producing like one. The rotation cannot keep absorbing injuries and pretending depth solves everything. The bullpen cannot keep turning every close game into a stress test.
If that does not change, the deadline answer gets pretty obvious, even if nobody in Queens wants to say it yet.
The Mets still have time. They just do not have much room left for excuses.