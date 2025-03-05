Mets’ Tylor Megill feeling good after first Spring Training start

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill made his Spring Training debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday and he delivered a strong performance. He threw 2.2 innings and gave up two hits, one earned run, one walk, and struck out two.

Notably, his velocity was up to 98 mph already, which is a great sign that his stuff is trending upwards. Megill has a strong chance to make the Mets’ rotation outright after injuries to Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) will keep them sidelined to begin the season.

Megill spoke to reporters after his first spring outing and said that he feels good about where his stuff is at right now.

“Feel good. Don’t feel like I’m trying [for velocity] too much,” Megill said, via the New York Post’s Mark W. Sanchez. “Mechanics feel well. Body feels well. Ball’s coming out well. So overall, feel good.”

Megill will be important to the Mets’ rotation this season

Megill is entering his fifth big league season, all of which has been with the Mets. The 29-year-old right-hander has found himself with opportunities to make a name for himself in the rotation numerous times in the past, and this year he has another chance.

Megill has had an up-and-down career but has shown the potential to be a very solid middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. Last season, he threw 78 innings and recorded a 4.04 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 16 appearances (15 starts).

If his first spring start is a sign of things to come, then the Mets rotation could still be in good shape despite the injuries that they already dealing with. Megill will be a big part of their pitching staff to start the year, and he could have a huge impact in their rotation as they get through the first month or so without their top starters.