Mets trying to close ‘sizable gap’ in contract with star free-agent first baseman

The New York Mets have had a busy winter, signing the most coveted free agent in Juan Soto along with four starting pitchers. But they still have to find a way to bring back one of their franchise players, Pete Alonso.

Mets and Pete Alonso still apart on a deal

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, there is a “sizable gap” in contract talks between the Mets and the free-agent first baseman. Alonso is currently the top offensive free agent on the market and undoubtedly the top first baseman that is available.

“The Mets are considering other options at first base (and also third base to a degree), and one fallback alternative could be moving Mark Vientos to 1B and giving Brett Baty/Ronny Mauricio/kids a shot at 3B,” Heyman wrote.

Alonso has been a fan-favorite on the Mets since bursting onto the scene in his rookie season with a record-setting 53 home runs. He has also been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons and was a key part of their miraculous NLCS run last season.

The Mets would love to bring him back for the long haul and build a championship roster around him, Soto, and Francisco Lindor. However, he will come with a big financial commitment, and while owner Steve Cohen is not afraid to spend the big bucks, they must consider the long-term effects of heavy spending.

First base has been a moving market this offseason

Teams have already begun addressing their first base holes. Christian Walker signed with the Astros, Paul Goldschmidt signed a deal with the Yankees, Carlos Santana returned to the Guardians, Josh Naylor was traded to the Diamondbacks and Nathaniel Lowe was dealt to the Nationals.

The position has experienced a ton of movement already, and Alonso will be the next one to come off the board eventually.

With those holes being filled out already, the options for Alonso are dwindling, which could make a reunion more likely. A Mets reunion makes sense for Alonso, especially given what he provided in Queens throughout his career. However, teams that are close to competing will certainly make a push for him, especially if they need a first baseman. Ultimately, only time will tell if Alonso will be suiting up in orange and blue on Opening Day or not.