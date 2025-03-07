Mets trust starting pitching depth amid injuries: ‘We are built to withstand this’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets had their eyes on some big names late in the offseason, particularly Dylan Cease and Michael King. They were looking to inject some extra firepower into their starting rotation, but when it became clear the Padres weren’t looking to part ways with either pitcher, the Mets didn’t panic.

Instead of scrambling for another deal, they leaned on their offseason work—both in acquisitions and internal development—to keep their rotation strong.

Building Instead of Scrambling

Rather than chasing a last-minute replacement, the Mets focused on what they had and who they brought in. They made key additions like Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, and José Ureña. But more importantly, they’ve been working on refining and improving their existing talent, making sure their pitchers are in the best possible shape heading into the season.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Mets’ head of baseball operations David Stearns addressed the inevitable early spring injuries. “You never want to have injuries of any sort, but I think we understand that’s part of baseball,” Stearns said. “I would prefer it didn’t happen before our first Spring Training game, but I do think we’re built to withstand this.”

The Rotation Still Looks Strong

And he’s got a point. Clay Holmes has transitioned smoothly into a starting role, Tylor Megill and David Peterson looked sharp in their spring debuts, and Kodai Senga is healthy, even debuting a new pitch. Despite some setbacks, the rotation is showing signs of real promise.

With Manaea and Montas sidelined for now, the expectation is that Senga, Holmes, Peterson, Paul Blackburn, and either Canning or Megill will start the season as the Mets’ rotation. Not a bad group at all, especially considering Manaea is expected back in April.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Depth to Withstand the Grind

Stearns also noted that several pitchers came into camp working on adjustments, and the results have been promising. “That’s always fun for us to watch in camp and for you guys to watch in camp,” he said. “You never really know how it plays going into the regular season, but it’s going well.”

Even if another injury hits, the Mets have backup plans. Canning or Megill (whoever doesn’t make the Opening Day rotation), Ureña, Blade Tidwell, Brandon Sproat, or even a reconverted José Butto could step in with a bit of preparation.

The rotation isn’t perfect, but it’s far from a disaster. The Mets bet on their depth, and so far, that bet looks like a smart one.