Mets’ trio of rookie aces has been stepping up in the toughest part of the season

On a sunlit Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, Jonah Tong gave the New York Mets more than just five innings — he gave them hope. With the team’s postseason dreams dangling by a thread, the 22-year-old fireballer stepped onto the mound and made the San Diego Padres look overmatched, striking out eight batters, walking none, and surrendering just four hits and one unearned run.

It was the kind of performance that felt bigger than the box score, like a defibrillator jolt to a team teetering on the edge.

Tong, with his wiry frame and whiplash delivery, looks every bit the Tim Lincecum clone, and on this day, he pitched like it too. Each fastball crackled, each breaking ball bit. And perhaps most importantly, his poise radiated through every pitch — a rare thing for someone so new to the big stage.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A trio rising when the rotation falters

Tong’s dominance didn’t arrive in isolation. It came as part of a larger youth movement the Mets were late to embrace but are now leaning on heavily. Alongside Tong, fellow rookies Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean have stepped into the spotlight just as the club’s veteran arms have faltered.

Kodai Senga is still laboring in the minors as he works his way back from injury and subsequent struggles. David Peterson’s season has spiraled into inconsistency. The rotation, once seen as a stabilizing force, has become a daily dice roll. Against that backdrop, the emergence of Tong, Sproat, and McLean feels almost cinematic — like three rookies crashing through the door just as the ship was beginning to sink.

In their most recent turns through the rotation, the trio has combined for 17 innings, allowing just one run (none earned), with 18 strikeouts and only two walks. SNY even highlighted the feat on social media with a meme that resonated across Mets fandom: the kids are carrying this thing now.

Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean, and Jonah Tong combined in their most recent starts:



17 IP, 15 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 18 K pic.twitter.com/BwPSwohAX2 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 19, 2025

Pitching with urgency — and belief

There’s a different kind of energy when young arms take the ball with the season on the line. Every inning feels like borrowed time, every out like proof they belong. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Mets cling to the third and final Wild Card spot, with multiple teams breathing down their necks. Every game from here on out is a must-win, and Tong, Sproat, and McLean are pitching like they know it.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What makes their impact even more striking is that the Mets no longer need to coddle them with pitch limits or bullpen piggybacks. They are giving the club length, stability, and — perhaps most crucially — momentum. It’s not often you can say that about rookies in September, but this is where the Mets find themselves: trusting their season to three unshaken kids.

Another test on the horizon

Next up is Sproat, who will get the ball Friday against the Washington Nationals. It’s another pressure-packed start, another moment for the rookie righty to cement his place in the Mets’ late-season story. If he delivers, it won’t just be another quality start — it will be further proof that impact talent from the farm system can reshape a team’s fate almost overnight.

Right now, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, and Nolan McLean aren’t just holding the Mets’ rotation together. They’re dragging it forward, inning by inning, like three young engines pulling a train that had nearly lost its steam.