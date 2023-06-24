Mets trade former All-Star infielder for cash considerations and prospects

After a year and a half dawning the blue and orange, Eduardo Escobar’s time as a New York Met has come to an end.

On Friday evening, the Mets announced that they had traded Escobar and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels for RHPs Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced that the cash considerations would equate to ‘all but the minimum’ of Escobar’s salary, which is $9.5 million for 2023.

A look at Escobar’s time in Queens.

After a successful 2021 season that saw Escobar make his first career all-star game, the Venezuela native signed a two-year 20 million dollar contract to become the Mets starting third baseman.

In 2022, Escobar played in 136 games, slashing with 20 home runs and 69 RBI. Escobar was also highly productive in the NL Wild Card round, hitting .333 with a home run and two RBIs before the Padres eliminated the Mets.

2023 however, was a different story for Escobar as he struggled out the gate, prompting general manager Billy Eppler to call up Brett Baty, who has since become the Mets’ primary third baseman. In 40 games this season, Escobar has slashed 236/.286/.409 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Who did the Mets get back for Escobar?

The Mets got two of the Angels’ top twenty prospects in return for Escobar in Crow (19) and Marceaux (20).

Crow was selected in the 28th round of the 2019 draft by the Angels and made his minor league debut in 2021 for Single-A Inland. He moved to Double-A Rocket City in 2021 but hit his stride there in 2023.

In four starts this season, the 22-year-old has pitched to a 1.88 ERA through 24 innings while striking out 31 and walking just six batters.

Marceaux was drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft by the Angels after spending three seasons at Louisiana State University. The 23-year-old has quickly moved up the ranks and is currently pitching for Double-A Rocket City, where he has struggled.

In 12 starts, Marceaux has pitched to a 4.88 ERA through 59 innings while striking out 45 and walking.

Both should have a chance to pitch for the Mets as soon as 2024 if they can continue to develop.

What does this mean for the Mets?

There are two things we can learn from this trade. First, the Mets have complete faith in Baty and his ability to play third base daily. The 23-year-old has been solid this season, slashing .240/.314/.351 with four home runs and 20 RBIs. If they didn’t, Escobar would still be on the roster.

Second, Steve Cohen is not afraid to eat money in trades which could help the Mets get better returns and potentially not force them to give up as much when trading for players if they are willing to take on a poor contract. Suppose Cohen doesn’t agree to pay Escobar’s contract; who knows if they would have gotten much more back than a player to be named later.

Whether either prospect turns into a major league player, the Mets making a trade to maximize an asset is something fans of the blue and orange should be thrilled about.