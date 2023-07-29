Mets’ top infield prospects making waves in Triple-A

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2023 campaign has been nothing short of a disappointment but one pleasant surprise for the blue and oranges has been how well top prospects have performed at the major league level.

Francisco Álvarez has blossomed into a Rookie of the Year candidate, Brett Baty has become the Mets’ everyday third baseman, and Mark Vientos has had some excellent moments.

More help is coming as Ronny Mauricio continues to make strides in the minor leagues.

Ronny Mauricio‘s time in the Mets’ minor leagues:

Mauricio’s major league journey started in 2017 when the Mets signed him as an international free agent.

The Dominican Republic native made his professional debut in 2018, playing in Rookie ball and appearing in 57 games, slashing .273/.304/.410 with three home runs and 35 RBIs.

Mauricio got promoted to Single-A in 2019, appearing in 116 games, slashing .268/.307/.357 with four home runs and 37 RBIs.

After the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, Mauricio started 2021 in High-A before making a cameo appearance in Double-A. Across the two levels, the Dominican Republic native appeared in 108 games, slashing .248/.296/.449 while showing an improved power level that led to 20 home runs and 64 RBIs.

In 2021 Mauricio advanced to Double-A full-time, appearing in 123 games, slashing .259/.296/.472 while continuing to showcase his power, slugging 26 home runs and driving in 89 runs.

The Dominican Republic native started 2023 in Triple-A and is playing like a top prospect. In 88 games with Syracuse, Mauricio has slashed .296/.345/.505 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Mauricio, a natural shortstop, has begun to play left field and second base to find his way up to the major leagues. Second base has come naturally, with the 22-year-old having a .952 fielding percentage and only nine errors in 363.1 innings.

Left field has been a struggle, but considering he’s never professionally played the position before, growing pains were to be expected. In 134.1 innings in left field, Mauricio has a .897 fielding percentage with three errors.

Mauricio’s ability to continue to hit while learning a new position shows how remarkable a talent the 22-year-old is. Fans of the blue and orange should be ecstatic that the Mets’ next young star could be coming to Queens soon.