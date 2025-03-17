Mets top infield prospect won’t play in Spring Training

The New York Mets have run into bad injury luck this spring, and they got more bad injury news surrounding one of their top infield prospects.

Mets’ Ronny Mauricio to not participate in Spring Training

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that infielder Ronny Mauricio won’t play in any Spring Training games as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery (h/t Mike Puma of the New York Post). He underwent the procedure last January and had another procedure in August to remove scar tissue.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“There’s not a setback, nothing there, he continues to progress well and we want to keep it that way. He’s getting close. When is that going to be? I am not sure. He continues to follow the program and continues to go through full activities and he is responding well,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza had said at the beginning of Spring Training that there was hope that Mauricio would be taking in-game at-bats at some point this month. However, his recovery is going a little slower than hoped and he has been ruled out of participating in exhibition games.

Mauricio is one of the Mets’ top prospects

Mauricio, 23, is one of the team’s top overall prospects and has a chance to crack a spot in the infield sometime in the future thanks to his versatility. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and appeared in 26 games where he hit two home runs with a .248 batting average and a .643 OPS.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have undergone major changes this offseason, but there is still uncertainty about the long-term outlook for players like Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty. Mauricio could find his way into one of their spots, but will be competing with fellow top infield prospect Luisangel Acuña for a spot as well.

The hope is that Mauricio can recovery soon and that the Mets can get a good look at him before determining where he fits for the future.