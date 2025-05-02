Mets to call up top pitching prospect

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are navigating a stormy stretch of the season where pitching depth is being tested like a tightrope in a windstorm.

With rotation stalwarts Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas sidelined and recent injuries gutting the bullpen—left-handers A.J. Minter and Danny Young the latest casualties—the team has had to dip deep into its reserves just to keep the ship afloat.

Scratching the Surface of the Depth Chart

Faced with these challenges, the Mets have turned to an assortment of under-the-radar arms to eat innings and hold the line. Names like Brandon Waddell, Ty Adcock, Génesis Cabrera, and Chris Devenski have become more familiar to fans than anyone expected this early in the season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While this patchwork approach hasn’t resulted in a clean slate of victories, it has allowed the Mets to remain within striking distance in games that could’ve easily slipped into chaos.

Enter Blade Tidwell

On Friday, Daniel Wexler broke the news that the Mets are now reaching even deeper into their farm system, calling up right-hander Blade Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse.

Tidwell, ranked the No. 15 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, brings a mix of intrigue and raw potential. His 5.00 ERA in Triple-A might not sparkle on paper, but the 37 strikeouts in 27 innings paint a different picture—a pitcher who can make bats miss when he’s in rhythm.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mike Mayer of Metsmerized Online followed up the report on X, noting that manager Carlos Mendoza had hinted at needing a spot starter for the weekend. That spot now belongs to Tidwell, who is slated to take the mound Sunday in St. Louis.

Source confirms: Pitching prospect Blade Tidwell is joining the Mets this weekend in St. Louis.



Carlos Mendoza mentioned using a spot starter this weekend.



Tidwell has a 5.00 ERA, but 37 strikeouts in 27 innings this season for Triple-A Syracuse. @WexlerRules first — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) May 2, 2025

One Start, Big Opportunity

For Tidwell, this isn’t just a call-up—it’s an audition. It may only be a cameo for now, but every pitch he throws will be a line on his resume for future opportunities.

Think of it like a band’s first opening gig on a big tour; even if it’s just one night, play well and people will remember your name. Tidwell’s strikeout numbers suggest he’s got the stuff to stand out—now he just needs to show it under the big-league lights.