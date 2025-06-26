Mets tie Phillies at the top of the NL East standings without even taking the field on Thursday

What once looked like a runaway turned into a full-blown collapse—and now, somehow, the New York Mets are back on top again.

Just two weeks ago, the Mets were riding high, having swept the Nationals and built a 5.5-game cushion in the NL East.

Back then, it felt like the Mets could do no wrong, as if they’d finally found the rhythm to sustain a serious run.

But baseball has a way of humbling teams quickly. Over their next 11 games, the Mets won just once, losing 10 before finally earning another victory on Wednesday.

That kind of tailspin doesn’t just sting—it punches holes in clubhouse confidence and tests every ounce of mental toughness.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Slide That Shook New York’s Momentum

New York’s offense, which had once scorched through opposing rotations, suddenly looked frozen in time and out of answers.

For a while, nothing seemed to work. Routine grounders turned into outs. Line drives found gloves. Momentum vanished.

In a 162-game marathon, these cold streaks aren’t rare. But this one felt especially damaging considering the stakes.

The Mets’ once-solid lead evaporated by midweek, and by the time they faced Atlanta, they were clinging to relevance.

Help From Houston: A Timely Assist

But then, without swinging a single bat Thursday afternoon, the Mets got an unexpected lift from far away.

The Houston Astros completed a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, pushing New York back into a tie for first place.

SNY Mets summed it up succinctly on X: “The Mets are now tied for first place…pending tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.”

The Astros have completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies.



The Mets are now tied for first place in the NL East pending the outcome of their game against the Braves tonight. pic.twitter.com/rbrRwQWA7Q — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 26, 2025

That’s how the baseball gods operate: unpredictable, cruel, but sometimes generous—especially when you need it most.

Eyes on Atlanta: A Crucial Test Ahead

So now, the Mets stare down another critical matchup, knowing a win over the Braves would vault them back alone on top.

It’s a moment made for resilience. The Mets, after weathering one of their worst weeks, have a shot to reset the narrative.

Pitching tonight for New York is Griffin Canning, who’s searching for consistency after flashes of brilliance earlier this season.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Canning’s stuff can be electric, but he’ll need to keep his pitch count low and avoid the middle of the plate against Atlanta.

On the other side, the Braves send Grant Holmes to the mound, a steady, underrated right-hander.

Tied for First—But Battle-Tested Now

It’s a matchup that tilts slightly toward New York if Canning finds his rhythm and the lineup offers timely support.

But the real story here isn’t who’s pitching—it’s that the Mets survived their spiral and still control their own destiny.

Few things in baseball mirror life like a summer slump: you’re up, you’re down, and it all feels like it’s slipping away.

Yet here they are. Bruised, but not broken. Frustrated, but fighting. The New York Mets are tied for first once again.

Like a prizefighter stunned but not knocked out, they’ve absorbed the blow and now stand ready for the next round.

If they win tonight, the NL East crown returns fully to Flushing. And just like that, hope becomes belief again.

