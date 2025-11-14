The New York Mets enter this offseason with a strange mix of clarity and uncertainty, the kind that front offices quietly dread. Some pieces are locked into place, and everyone around the league knows it. Francisco Alvarez is the long-term catcher. Francisco Lindor isn’t going anywhere. Juan Soto, the newest face of the franchise and a perennial MVP candidate, will anchor right field for years. Beyond that core, though, the Mets are staring at a depth chart filled with moving parts and difficult decisions, at least on the position player side.

A Lineup Filled With Pros, Cons, and Possibilities

The Mets believe Jeff McNeil should be part of the solution. On paper, he’s the everyday second baseman for the 2026 campaign, a steady veteran with a history of contact skill and sneaky defensive value. But “on paper” doesn’t always align with what the market demands, and this winter might test how attached the Mets really are to their longtime infielder.

According to Mets insider Will Sammon, several teams have already reached out to gauge McNeil’s availability. Sammon noted that the Mets aren’t actively shopping him, but the interest is real, and that alone creates a new layer of intrigue. For a club trying to get younger, more flexible, and more defense-oriented, fielding calls is simply part of the grind.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Though there are no indications the Mets are actively shopping Jeff McNeil, multiple teams have expressed interest in the club’s longtime versatile veteran as a trade acquisition, league sources said. (@JonHeyman reported earlier). https://t.co/QGZf5ZZDWp — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 14, 2025

McNeil’s Season Told Two Very Different Stories

McNeil looked like his old self for most of the season. From March through August, he posted a comfortably above-average wRC+ each month, a sign that his bat-to-ball ability and balance at the plate were still intact. Then September hit, and everything cratered. His production collapsed to a 53 wRC+, dragging his final line to a respectable but uneven 111.

Only later did the Mets learn he had been battling thoracic outlet syndrome. That kind of issue can sap strength and precision, two things McNeil relies on more than most hitters. He underwent surgery shortly after the season, and the organization expects him to be at full strength by spring training. That recovery timeline softens concerns, but not every club will view it the same way.

The Contract Complicates Everything

For teams calling the Mets, the calculus is simple: what does McNeil cost, both in dollars and in prospects? The Mets owe him 15.7 million dollars in 2026, with a club option for the same amount in 2027. It’s not an oppressive contract, but it’s not bargain-bin either, especially for a player entering his age-34 season. If another team is willing to absorb most or all of that salary, the Mets would at least listen.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That’s where New York has to be honest about its broader goals. The Mets have spoken about sustainability and run prevention as guiding principles. Offloading a veteran salary to redistribute resources fits that approach, even if it means parting with a familiar player.

Why the League Still Likes McNeil

Despite the mixed year and the hefty contract, McNeil retains real value. Teams love hitters who walk at a healthy clip and rarely strike out, and McNeil checked both boxes this past season with a 10.6 percent walk rate and an 11.9 percent strikeout rate. Those are elite numbers in today’s game.

He also brings defensive versatility. The Mets leaned on him at second base, third base, and even center field when needed. Contending teams crave that type of flexibility, especially as injuries stack up during a marathon season. Even if he’s not a star, he stabilizes a roster.

What Comes Next for New York?

For the Mets, this is a matter of opportunity and timing. They’re not ejecting Jeff McNeil from the organization, but they’re also not shutting down conversations. A club in transition has to be nimble, and sometimes that means letting go of a reliable veteran to reshape the long-term vision.

If the Mets see a path where trading McNeil helps them accomplish at least one of their offseason goals, they’ll take it seriously. Whether that means gaining payroll flexibility, improving their defense, or opening a spot for a younger player, the idea is on the table.