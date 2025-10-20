Mets superstar wins first offseason award

Even in a season where he somehow missed the National League All-Star team, Juan Soto still found a way to make headlines for the New York Mets. His first year in Queens was everything fans could have hoped for—part spectacle, part statement, and ultimately, a reminder that greatness always finds a way to rise above the noise.

The 26-year-old outfielder entered 2025 under enormous pressure. A $765 million contract will do that to just about any player. At first, his performance mirrored the weight of that deal—steady but unspectacular. Then, around May, Soto’s bat woke up, and suddenly Citi Field felt like a stage made just for him.

A Historic Offensive Season

By the time the dust settled, Soto had pieced together one of the most electrifying seasons of his career. He crushed 43 home runs, a personal best, and swiped 38 bases—two short of joining baseball’s ultra-exclusive 40-40 club. For a player long known more for his plate discipline than his legs, that combination of power and speed turned heads across the league.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Statistically, Soto’s production held firm against his elite career standards. His 156 wRC+ stood almost identical to his lifetime 158, proof that even in a new league, ballpark, and environment, the lefty’s approach remained pure. While his 5.8 WAR didn’t quite match the 8.3 mark from his final season in the Bronx, it still placed him among baseball’s most valuable players.

Recognized Among His Country’s Best

Now, Soto has something new to show for his excellence: the Juan Marichal Award, given annually to the top Dominican player in Major League Baseball. It’s an honor rich in cultural pride and baseball heritage, and for Soto, it carries real meaning.

? Juan Soto gana por segundo año consecutivo el Premio Juan Marichal que se otorga al mejor jugador dominicano en Grandes Ligas de cada temporada.



Soto es el primer jugador en repetir como ganador del premio. pic.twitter.com/Ekgp1Fm104 — ESPN.com.do?? (@ESPN_DO) October 20, 2025

This marks the second straight year he’s earned the distinction—making him the first player ever to win it back-to-back. Last season, he claimed it as a Yankee after leading New York to the World Series. This year, he brought the same brilliance to Queens, even if the Mets fell short of October baseball.

Soto’s Season of Impact

It wasn’t for lack of effort. Soto scored 120 runs and drove in 105, constantly delivering in big moments while giving the Mets lineup the consistency it had lacked for years. Watching him at the plate was like seeing an artist work—calm, confident, deliberate, then suddenly explosive.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s a rhythm to Soto’s game that feels almost musical, his timing and patience turning each at-bat into its own story. When he connects, the swing is a thunderclap—smooth yet violent, powerful yet controlled. That balance, that rare blend of joy and ruthlessness, is what separates good hitters from generational ones.

Pride and Purpose

For Soto, the award means more than numbers or accolades. He has never hidden his pride in representing the Dominican Republic, and the Marichal Award is a celebration of that identity. His success continues a lineage of Dominican excellence in baseball, one that stretches from Juan Marichal himself to modern icons like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the Mets look ahead, Soto’s award feels like a symbolic start—a sign that while 2025 didn’t end with a postseason run, the foundation of something special is already in place. If the Mets can match Soto’s drive and energy, next year might look very different.

For now, Soto can savor a moment that feels both personal and historic. He may have missed the All-Star nod, but when it mattered most, he proved again why few in the game command more respect—or more awe—than Juan Soto.