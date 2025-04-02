Mets superstar welcomes potential acquisition of former Cy Young Award winner

The New York Mets spent much of the offseason trying to bolster their starting rotation, and while they succeeded for the most part, they couldn’t land an unquestioned ace.

They pursued arms like Dylan Cease and Michael King from the Padres, along with other potential upgrades just before the start of spring training, but nothing materialized. Now, with injuries piling up and their depth looking shaky, the Mets might be forced to take a bigger swing—perhaps at Miami’s Sandy Alcántara.

Injury Woes and the Need for an Ace

Spring training and the start of the season have already tested the Mets’ pitching depth. Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn are all dealing with injuries, leaving gaps in the rotation.

Sure, they have solid arms in Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Clay Holmes, but there’s still a missing piece—an undisputed ace to anchor the staff.

That’s where Alcántara could come in. The former Cy Young winner is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has looked solid in his early 2025 outings, posting a 3.72 ERA with 11 strikeouts in just 9.2 innings. If he’s truly back to form, he’s the kind of pitcher who can change a team’s fortunes.

Juan Soto’s Seal of Approval

If there’s anyone who knows what Alcántara brings to the table, it’s Mets superstar Juan Soto. The two faced off frequently in the NL East, and Soto didn’t hold back when discussing the possibility of Alcántara joining the Mets.

“It would be one of the best trades that we could have,” Soto told Mike Puma of the New York Post. “I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge.”

Of course, talent like that doesn’t come cheap. Soto acknowledged that prying Alcántara away from Miami would be a challenge. “It’s going to take a lot to get him,” he added. And he’s right.

The Marlins have him under contract for two more years, plus a team option for 2027, meaning any trade package would need to be substantial.

What Alcántara Brings to the Table

When healthy, Alcántara is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. He throws a fastball that can reach triple digits, and his ability to go deep into games makes him invaluable. In 2022, he posted a 2.28 ERA over a staggering 228.2 innings, winning the Cy Young Award. Even in 2023, when he wasn’t at his best, he still managed a respectable 4.14 ERA before his injury.

Soto believes a change of scenery could bring out the best in Alcántara. “If he goes to a team that has a chance to compete at the end, I think you are going to see who he is,” Soto said. “Whenever he goes to a winning team, you are going to see what Sandy Alcantara is capable of.”

Would the Mets Make the Move?

Adding Alcántara to a rotation that already features Senga, Holmes, Peterson, Canning, and (once healthy) Manaea would be a game-changer. But making that kind of deal would mean parting with serious prospect capital or key pieces from the major league roster.

If the Marlins decide to listen to offers, the Mets will have to weigh whether Alcántara is the missing piece in their pursuit of a championship—or just an expensive gamble.