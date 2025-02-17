Mets superstar slugger arrives at spring training camp after long winter of negotiations

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets spent the entire winter trying to keep their most fearsome slugger in Queens. Negotiations with Pete Alonso and his agent had tense moments, both sides showing frustration at times, but ultimately, the Polar Bear is back—at least for one more season.

It wasn’t just a routine contract extension but a delicate dance between Alonso’s desire to secure his future and the Mets’ commitment to their franchise cornerstone. The first baseman will have the chance to test free agency again next winter, but if there’s any justice in baseball, he’ll be belting home runs in blue and orange for years to come.

A Familiar Face in Port St. Lucie

Spring training always carries a certain buzz, but when Alonso reported to camp on Monday, the excitement reached another level. Port St. Lucie witnessed its first Polar Bear sighting of the year, as the slugger officially kicked off his preparations for 2025.

POLAR BEAR HAS LANDED.



Pete Alonso is in Port St. Lucie! ???? pic.twitter.com/6oO1Oawrno — SNY (@SNYtv) February 17, 2025

Alonso didn’t waste time easing in. He was on the field, already putting in the work, locked in.

Pete Alonso is out on the field this morning ? pic.twitter.com/GcBXqu2TGy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 17, 2025

The Mets lineup wouldn’t be the same without him, and now, with Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto hitting ahead of him, the run-producing opportunities will be plentiful.

Chasing Mets History

From 2019 to 2024, Alonso deposited 226 baseballs over the fences, cementing himself as one of the most prolific sluggers in franchise history. He’s now just 27 home runs away from taking sole possession of the Mets’ all-time record. If he stays healthy, that milestone is as good as his.

Records are nice, but they aren’t what drives Alonso. His focus is on winning, and he knows this team is built to do just that.

A Lineup Built for October

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ offense in 2025 looks downright dangerous. Alonso is part of a terrifying top of the order alongside Lindor, Soto, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo. Pitchers won’t get many breathers against this lineup, and Alonso’s power will be a crucial part of its success.

The ultimate goal, though, isn’t just offensive fireworks. It’s a championship. Alonso has long dreamed of hoisting a World Series trophy in a Mets uniform. With this roster, that dream is more alive than ever.