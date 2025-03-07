Mets superstar makes shocking revelation about his free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets pulled off a franchise-altering move this offseason, locking in superstar outfielder Juan Soto with a jaw-dropping 15-year, $765 million contract.

It was a deal that sent shockwaves through the league, ending weeks of speculation and intense negotiations. The New York Yankees came close, offering a 16-year, $760 million contract, but ultimately, Soto chose Queens over the Bronx.

More Money Was on the Table

Here’s the twist: the Mets didn’t actually offer the most money. In an interview with Abriendo Sports, Soto revealed in Spanish, “Some teams offered more.” That’s right—while the Mets’ offer ended up being the winning ticket, they weren’t necessarily the highest bidders.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to multiple sources, the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers all made serious plays for the slugger. Boston reportedly put together a deal worth around $700 million, Toronto wasn’t far behind, and the Dodgers, surprisingly, topped out at $600 million.

But even beyond these five finalists, other teams threw their hats in the ring. Some might have even presented larger offers—whether in total value or annual salary.

The New York Factor

If Soto was hunting for the biggest payday, he could have gone elsewhere. But money wasn’t the only factor. His decision seemed to hinge on geography, and more specifically, New York.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets and Yankees were the last two standing in this marathon negotiation, which makes sense considering Soto’s apparent preference for the East Coast.

For the Yankees, coming up short stings. They made a strong push, and their offer was right there with the Mets’. But in the end, Soto will be patrolling the outfield in Queens, not the Bronx.

The Future in Queens

Now that the dust has settled, Mets fans can dream about the future. Soto and Francisco Lindor form a lethal duo, ready to terrorize National League pitching for the next decade and a half. The Mets made their move, and whether they technically outbid everyone or not, they got their guy.