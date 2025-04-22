Mets superstar leads National League in key stat in the last calendar year

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor isn’t just playing baseball these days—he’s orchestrating it. Like a conductor guiding a symphony, the New York Mets shortstop is syncing every note of his game to elevate the entire team.

Monday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies, he turned up the volume.

Home Run Heroics

Lindor launched not one, but two home runs to lead the Mets to a clutch 5-4 win, a victory that felt like more than just a notch in the standings. It was a statement. The Mets need leaders, and Lindor’s answering that call with thunder from the leadoff spot.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With those blasts, he now sits at five home runs on the season—impressive enough, but four of them have come in the last four games. That includes a walk-off shot that sent Citi Field into a frenzy on Friday. He’s not just hot; he’s volcanic.

MVP Numbers from the Top

Most leadoff hitters nibble at pitchers, set the table, and let the heavy hitters do the damage. Lindor, on the other hand, is the one flipping the table over.

On Monday, he went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI, a walk, and a strikeout—an MVP-worthy stat line if there ever was one.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He’s now slashing .284/.340/.500—numbers that put him in elite company. But the real jaw-dropper? Over the past calendar year, no player in the National League has provided more overall value than Lindor.

No player in the National League has been more valuable than Francisco Lindor over the last calendar year



(h/t @FoolishBB) pic.twitter.com/6LX0G9jJGQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2025

Not even Shohei Ohtani. With 8.6 WAR, Lindor stands atop the leaderboard, doing everything short of selling peanuts in the stands.

The Heart of the Mets

It’s not just the bat. Lindor’s glove is golden, his instincts on the bases are sharp, and his voice in the clubhouse carries weight. He’s the kind of player every team dreams of building around—part shortstop, part spark plug, and part team therapist.

When things get tense, he’s the calm. When the Mets need magic, he supplies it.

Sure, the bullpen nearly gave the game away in the ninth on Monday, but Lindor had already done the heavy lifting. And right now, the Mets are going as far as Lindor can carry them.

So far? He’s not showing any signs of slowing down.