Mets’ superstar acquisition smashes homer in first at-bat

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets, playing under the bright Florida sun at Clover Field in Port St. Lucie against the Houston Astros, had their spring training opener on Saturday. It was an impressive afternoon for one specific newcomer, as he gave fans plenty to cheer about regardless of the result.

Soto Sends an Early Message

If anyone was wondering how Juan Soto would fit in with his new team, he answered that question in about five minutes. Facing Colton Gordon in the first inning, Soto turned on a pitch and sent it soaring into the stands—a classic Soto swing, smooth yet powerful, the kind that makes outfielders take a step back before realizing there’s no point. That ball was gone, and it was his first at-bat.

JUAN SOTO GOES DEEP IN HIS FIRST METS SPRING AT-BAT! pic.twitter.com/Bcvrs2bh4i — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 22, 2025

The Mets faithful erupted, watching their new superstar deliver a first impression straight out of a Hollywood script.

The organization invested heavily in Soto, handing him a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal that could stretch even further depending on certain conditions being met.

If his first at-bat of the spring is any indication, he’s ready to live up to every cent of that contract.

Clay Holmes Makes It Look Easy

On the pitching side, the Mets also had something to celebrate. Clay Holmes, another high-profile offseason addition, took the mound and looked like he was in midseason form. The right-hander breezed through three perfect innings, striking out three Astros hitters.

While spring training results don’t always translate to the regular season, seeing Holmes in control so early is a promising sign for a Mets team that hopes to see him anchor the middle of their rotation.

A Taste of What’s to Come

It is only one game, an exhibition at that, but for Mets fans eager to see their revamped team in action, it was about as good a start as they could have imagined. With Soto launching baseballs, the first chapter of 2025 couldn’t have been scripted much better.