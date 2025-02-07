Mets: Steve Cohen’s personal touch seals the deal with star slugger

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the New York Mets landed Juan Soto, it had Steve Cohen’s fingerprints all over it. The billionaire owner played a pivotal role in bringing the superstar to Queens, flexing his influence and resources to make it happen. When it comes to Pete Alonso, things followed a similar script.

The Meeting That Changed Everything For The Mets

Negotiations between the Mets and Alonso were tough, and Cohen was the first to tell you about that during the Amazin’ Day festivities. It was business as usual, numbers getting thrown back and forth, positions being staked out. But then, Cohen made his move.

On Tuesday, he called for an in-person meeting in Tampa, bringing Alonso’s camp together with himself and president of baseball operations David Stearns. That sit-down might have been the moment that shifted everything.

Cohen wasn’t there just to talk numbers. He wanted something deeper. “I really wanted to humanize the negotiations,” Cohen explained. “I wanted him to hear it straight from me — two human beings having a real conversation. I was clear, I told him, I want you back. We want you back.”

That kind of direct approach is rare in baseball negotiations. But Cohen’s honesty, combined with a two-year, $54 million deal featuring an opt-out after 2025, likely sealed the deal.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Perfect Match

Alonso’s heart was always in Queens. Despite the back-and-forth of contract talks, both sides had the same end goal: keep the ‘Polar Bear’ in a Mets uniform.

Now, Alonso will take his familiar spot in the middle of the lineup alongside Juan Soto and Mark Vientos. And if he clears 27 home runs this season, he’ll carve his name into the Mets’ history books as the franchise leader in long balls. With Cohen leading the way, it’s clear that for the Mets, this was never just business—it was personal.