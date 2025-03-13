Mets face tough choices after Jeff McNeil injury

If the New York Mets were merely toying with the idea of Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty making the roster, that discussion just got a lot more serious.

Jeff McNeil, their everyday second baseman, is sidelined for the next three to four weeks with a strained right oblique, meaning the team suddenly has a glaring hole to fill.

Jeff McNeil has a strained right oblique and will be out 3-4 weeks, Carlos Mendoza said. He’s shut down for 7-10 days, then the Mets will see how he feels to re-ramp up. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 13, 2025

McNeil’s Absence Stings

Losing McNeil isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a gut punch. Sure, his overall numbers from last year (.692 OPS) weren’t eye-popping, but when it mattered most, he delivered.

His second-half surge (.923 OPS) reminded everyone why he was a former batting champion, stabilizing the Mets’ lineup just when they needed it. Without him, they’re missing a steady bat and a reliable glove, and that’s not an easy thing to replace.

Baty or Acuña? The Mets’ Dilemma

With McNeil on the shelf, the Mets have some decisions to make. Brett Baty is crushing the Grapefruit League, proving he’s got the bat to make an impact. The issue? He’d be playing out of position at second, a move that could be a defensive adventure. It’s like putting a square peg in a round hole—it might fit, but it won’t be pretty.

Then there’s Acuña, a more natural fit at second, but his bat raises some concerns. Last year in Syracuse, he posted a wRC+ of just 69—far from inspiring. But in his brief MLB stint (40 plate appearances), he flashed a dominant 166 wRC+, hinting at his potential. Banking on him means hoping that the small sample size in the majors is the real deal, not the struggles in Triple-A.

A Long Shot in the Mix

There’s also Donovan Walton, though he seems more of a depth piece than a true solution. If nothing else, McNeil’s absence likely secures Walton a utility role, but counting on him as an everyday player isn’t a realistic fix.

What’s Next?

The Mets will have to make a call soon, likely before spring training wraps up. Regardless of which direction they go, McNeil’s injury leaves them scrambling—hoping for either a breakout performance or a smooth transition from someone who wasn’t originally part of the plan.