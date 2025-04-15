Mets’ starting outfielder hits the injured list with fractured tibia

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri fouled a ball off his left foot on Saturday, it looked painful—but not catastrophic. The kind of thing you wince at, maybe limp off from, but then tape up and tough out the next day.

Siri tried to do just that, suiting up again on both Sunday and Monday. But pain has a way of telling the truth that adrenaline won’t, and Siri couldn’t push through.

As it turns out, this wasn’t just a bruise or a sprain. After further tests, the Mets got the kind of news no team wants to hear: Siri fractured his left tibia.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The team officially placed him on the injured list according to Mets insider Anthony DiComo, and the timeline is bleak—Siri will be out for multiple months.

News: Jose Siri has a fractured tibia. He's going on the IL. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 15, 2025

The Glove That Can’t Be Replaced

If you only look at the box score, Siri’s absence might not leap off the page. But his glove? That’s a different story. He patrols center field like it’s his personal kingdom, turning would-be doubles into loud outs and saving runs like a firefighter pulling people from a blaze.

For a Mets pitching staff that leans heavily on defense behind them, losing Siri is more than inconvenient—it’s a gut punch.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Next Man Up… For Now

Tyrone Taylor has been getting the nod in Siri’s place, but so far, he’s offered little spark. Over his last 20 at-bats, he has just two hits—a dry stretch that’s pulled his season OPS down to a paltry .390.

That’s more a whisper than a roar, and it leaves the Mets scrambling for options.

If Taylor doesn’t heat up soon, Brandon Nimmo may need to shift over to center, which opens a whole new can of lineup complications. Starling Marte and Jesse Winker would be the go-to guys for the corner spots, but that configuration feels more like patchwork than a long-term plan.

The Jett Williams Question

The name on everyone’s lips is Jett Williams. The electric prospect is on the radar, but the consensus in the Mets’ front office is that he’s not quite ready for the show.

Calling him up now might be like throwing a kid into the deep end before he’s learned to swim—not out of cruelty, but out of desperation.

Shuffling Ahead

With Siri shelved for the foreseeable future, the Mets are about to enter a stretch of lineup roulette. The center field picture is murky, the depth is being tested, and if things don’t stabilize quickly, the dominoes could start to fall faster than anyone’s ready for.