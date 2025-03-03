Mets starting outfielder dealing with knee soreness

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo, the New York Mets‘ projected left fielder for Opening Day, made his spring debut last Friday against the Washington Nationals. He stepped up to the plate twice, worked a walk, and went hitless in his only official at-bat. And then—nothing. No further appearances, no updates, just silence.

Then came Monday, and with it, an explanation from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza: Nimmo is dealing with soreness in his right knee.

“Low level of concern,” Mendoza reassured reporters. The outfielder has been working out and could return as soon as Tuesday. That sounds encouraging, but for Mets fans—who are all too familiar with injury-related optimism turning into prolonged absences—the proof will be in seeing him back on the field.

Lingering Foot Trouble and a New Concern

Nimmo’s knee soreness follows a frustrating offseason of recovery from plantar fasciitis, a notoriously stubborn foot injury that disrupted his running late last season. At the Mets’ fan fest not long ago, he admitted it was still nagging him. But recently, he finally seemed to turn a corner with it—only to now be slowed by a sore knee.

It’s not hard to imagine how these things could be connected. When one part of the body isn’t 100%, other areas often compensate, sometimes leading to new aches and pains. Think of it like an old car with a slightly misaligned wheel—leave it too long, and suddenly there’s extra wear on the tires. Hopefully, for Nimmo, this knee issue is nothing more than a minor speed bump rather than another roadblock.

The Mets Need Nimmo at Full Strength

Despite dealing with injuries in 2024, Nimmo still managed to put up solid numbers: a 109 wRC+, 23 home runs, 15 stolen bases, 88 runs, and 90 RBIs. Not bad, but not quite at his usual level. The Mets would love to see him return closer to his career 128 wRC+ mark, the kind of production that makes him a key piece in their lineup.

For now, all eyes are on Tuesday. If Nimmo is back in the lineup, Mets fans can exhale—at least for the time being.