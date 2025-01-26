Mets’ starting outfielder could miss spring training with nagging foot injury

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets might have to prepare for spring training without Brandon Nimmo, their reliable outfielder, as he continues to battle a nagging foot issue. According to the New York Post, Nimmo’s bout with plantar fasciitis, which plagued him late in the 2024 season, hasn’t yet subsided. While the team remains hopeful for a resolution by Opening Day, his absence during this critical preparation period could leave a noticeable void.

“Brandon Nimmo’s foot issue from last season will bleed into spring training, but he hopes it will be solved by Opening Day,” the New York Post reported.

A Sturdy Track Record

In many ways, Nimmo has been the glue in the Mets’ outfield, offering durability and consistency over the past few seasons. Last year marked the third consecutive campaign where he played at least 151 games, proving his resilience even as injuries began to take their toll. However, his performance at the plate dipped compared to his usual standards, a likely byproduct of his ongoing foot problems.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

“I have been able to work out, I’ve been able to hit,” Nimmo said Saturday at “Amazin’ Day,” a fan fest at Citi Field. “Been able to do everything except for sprinting on it.”

In 2024, Nimmo slashed .224/.327/.399 with 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases, producing a 109 wRC+. While still above league average, it was a noticeable drop from his usual elite production. The injury clearly impacted his ability to drive the ball and maintain his typically high batting average.

Navigating the Absence

The Mets’ success often hinges on Nimmo’s ability to set the tone at the top of the lineup. Without him in spring training, the team might need to shuffle its outfield pieces, giving additional reps to depth players. While this could create opportunities for others to step up, it also leaves a level of uncertainty as the Mets try to build momentum heading into the season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A Hopeful Timeline

The team will undoubtedly proceed with caution regarding Nimmo’s recovery. Plantar fasciitis is a tricky injury, especially for a player who relies on his legs for both speed and defensive range. If handled improperly, it could linger far beyond spring training, jeopardizing his availability when games truly start to matter.

Nimmo’s importance to the Mets’ success cannot be overstated. His ability to reach base and play a solid center field has been a cornerstone of the team’s roster construction. If he’s not at full strength, the Mets will have to scramble to find a suitable alternative in an already competitive National League East. For now, the team’s best hope is that rest and rehab allow Nimmo to return to form by Opening Day.