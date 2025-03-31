Mets starter makes progress on his way back from injury

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are steadily piecing their starting rotation back together. After a rough start to the season, losing Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, and Paul Blackburn, the team’s depth has been tested early.

Fortunately, their makeshift rotation has held up, with Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning delivering impressive starts in Houston, and Clay Holmes doing his best to limit damage even when things weren’t going his way.

Reinforcements on the Horizon

Help is on the way, albeit at different paces. Sean Manaea could be back before April wraps up. Montas, on the other hand, will need more time but remains on track to rejoin the rotation within the first half of the season.

Given how critical pitching depth is over a long campaign, their eventual returns will be a welcome boost.

Blackburn Takes a Step Forward

The most encouraging development is with Paul Blackburn, who was recently spotted tossing in the outfield for the first time since landing on the injured list.

Paul Blackburn tosses in the outfield for the first time since landing on the IL pic.twitter.com/dY2tszoYfd — SNY (@SNYtv) March 31, 2025

It wasn’t anything too strenuous—just a light throwing session—but considering his bout with right knee inflammation, any progress is good news. The Mets had ruled out structural damage, which means Blackburn’s recovery is more about patience than concern.

A Rocky Road Back

Blackburn’s journey to this point hasn’t been smooth. He had a tough offseason, undergoing surgery on October 11 to repair a cerebrospinal fluid leak—a procedure as intimidating as it sounds. Then came the knee scare, adding another hurdle to his return. Now, with both issues seemingly behind him, he’s poised to ramp up and could be back in action within a few weeks.

Adding Depth Where It Counts

While he doesn’t come with ace-level expectations, Blackburn is a valuable piece for the Mets’ rotation puzzle. Last season, he posted a 4.66 ERA between the Athletics and the Mets, and his spring training numbers (5.68 ERA) weren’t exactly inspiring.

But depth is depth, and with the grind of a full season ahead, having another reliable arm ready to step in can make all the difference. If all goes well, he should be back on the mound before long, giving the Mets another option as they continue navigating the early challenges of the season.