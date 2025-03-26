Mets starter hits the injured list with knee inflammation

Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets entered the season with a puzzle on their hands: six solid, major-league-caliber starters for just five rotation spots. In baseball, these “good problems” tend to sort themselves out, and for the Mets, that’s exactly what happened—though not in the way they would have preferred.

Blackburn’s Setback Alters Rotation Plans

Paul Blackburn, a key depth piece of the rotation equation, will begin the season on the injured list. The right-hander had been working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a spinal fluid leak, shaking off a rough start to spring training and finally finding his rhythm. But just as he seemed ready to go, another issue popped up.

“News: Paul Blackburn will begin the season on the IL due to right knee inflammation,” Mets insider Anthony DiComo reported on X.

While it’s a relief that his setback isn’t related to his previous surgery, knee inflammation is no small matter for a pitcher.

For what it’s worth, however, the Mets don’t think the injury is overly serious.

“Paul Blackburn will go on the IL with right knee inflammation, David Stearns said. He won’t throw for 7-10 days. He’s expected back in April,” Tim Healey posted on X.

What This Means for the Mets’ Rotation

With Blackburn out, the Mets’ starting five is now set. Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga will make up the Opening Day rotation.

Blackburn, who struggled to a 5.68 ERA this spring, posted a 4.66 mark over 75.1 innings last season.

Now, his comeback will have to wait. In the meantime, the Mets will roll with their reconfigured rotation and hope their “good problem” doesn’t become a bigger one down the road.

The silver lining is that Sean Manaea and Blackburn should be able to return in April and Frankie Montas should be back before the end of May.