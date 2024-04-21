Mets’ Starling Marte delivers late in statement win over Dodgers

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Starling Marte led the New York Mets to a statement 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The Mets came into the game winners of six straight and eight of their last nine games after starting the year off slow. Yet, they were in danger of seeing their winning streak come to an end against Los Angeles. Needing a big play late, Marte delivered.

Mets get clutch tie-breaking home run from Starling Marte against the Dodgers

Marte entered the day as one of the most well-rounded contributors in the National League, with three home runs, eight RBI, and a .275/.326/.425 slashline.

When New York needed a big play to separate themselves from the Dodgers in the sixth inning with the score knotted up at 2-2, Marte came through. He connected on a resonating three-run home run to put the Mets up 5-2. They’d hold onto and increase their lead amid Freddie Freeman driving in two scores off of a single in the bottom of the same inning.

Marte is now tied for No. 5 in the entire Major Leagues in homers (4) and is No. 12 in RBIs (12).

Mets get steady contributions from Francisco Lindor and a dominant bullpen to close out the win

He wasn’t alone on the day though. The Dominican slugger had help from Francisco Lindor, who drove him in to score in the eighth inning off of a big single to left field. On the pitching side, Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless eighth inning while walking two hitters and striking out two more, while Reed Garrett struck out the side in the ninth inning to seal the win.

What was once sloppy play from the Mets is turning into well-rounded outings for the red-hot ball club. They’ll look to ride their momentum behind Marte’s big day when they attempt to sweep the Dodgers in their third and final game of the season series on Sunday.