Mets star wants to focus on postseason push rather than potential free agency: ‘Let’s pump the brakes on that’

The New York Mets desperately needed a spark, and on Tuesday night, they got one in emphatic fashion. After eight straight losses that had their postseason hopes teetering last week, the Mets roared to life with an 8–3 win over the San Diego Padres — their second straight victory and one that finally felt like a statement.

Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea combined for a masterful piggyback effort, steadying a pitching staff that had wobbled during the brutal losing streak. Their performance set the stage for Pete Alonso to do what he does best: change a game with one swing.

Alonso rises above the noise with vintage performance

Alonso crushed his 35th home run of the season, scored twice, and raised his OPS to a robust .858. It wasn’t just the numbers — it was the timing. Each swing carried the kind of defiance you’d expect from a player who refuses to let the season slip away.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This isn’t just another strong year for Alonso; it’s a pivotal one. He signed a two-year, $54 million deal with the Mets last winter, but the contract includes a player option for 2026. That caveat has fueled whispers that this might be his final lap around Queens, with the slugger potentially testing free agency after the 2025 World Series.

A looming decision Alonso refuses to entertain

Speculation about Alonso’s future has hung over the Mets all season like a stubborn rain cloud. Yet he’s made it clear he has no interest in chasing rumors or feeding hypotheticals.

“Potentials and hypotheticals, it might as well be fairy dust,” Alonso told SNY’s Steve Gelbs. “‘This could potentially be Pete Alonso’s last at-bat as a Met’ — how many times did people say that last year? Let’s pump the brakes on that.”

"Potentials and hypotheticals, it might as well be fairy dust. It doesn't matter.



'This could potentially be Pete Alonso's last at-bat as a Met,' how many times did people say that [last year]? Let's pump the brakes on that."



Pete Alonso tells @SteveGelbs that he doesn't think… pic.twitter.com/oLivyF1q4h — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 17, 2025

It’s classic Alonso — blunt, grounded, and fiercely present. His point is simple: he can’t afford to be distracted when pitchers are trying to blow 100-mph fastballs by him. Thinking too far ahead, he says, only dulls the edge he needs in the box.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Locked in on the mission in front of him

While fans and media speculate about his future, Alonso’s gaze is locked on a more pressing mission: delivering a World Series to Queens. It’s the kind of singular focus that defines stars. Great hitters live pitch to pitch, not year to year, and Alonso embodies that ethos.

“The people asking me are thinking about it more than I am,” he said. “I’ve got a job to do today… All of that stuff is meaningless — to me, at least.”

For now, that mindset is exactly what the Mets need. With their Wild Card cushion back up to 1.5 games over the Arizona Diamondbacks — and three over the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds — the path is still open.

The slugger powering hope in Queens

Alonso knows Mets fans will eventually get their answer about his future. But right now, he’s choosing the bat over the noise, and that choice is keeping New York’s season alive.

The Mets’ push for October feels fragile, like a tightrope in swirling wind — but Alonso is the steadying force, gripping the rope and daring the team to follow.