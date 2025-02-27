Mets star starting pitcher inching closer to making Spring Training debut

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Things are trending upward for New York Mets star starting pitcher Kodai Senga, and he could make his first start of the spring very soon.

Mets’ Kodai Senga to make first Spring Training start next week

Senga told Mike Puma of the New York Post that he is expected to make his Spring Training debut sometime next week. The Mets have been cautious with him after an injury-riddled 2024 season in which he made just one start in the regular season before returning in the playoffs.

Senga is arguably the most important asset in the Mets’ rotation right now. Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) are both expected to start the season on the injured list and could be out for a while, so they will need the other arms in the rotation to step up.

Senga was one of the top pitchers in the NL during his rookie season

There is no denying Senga’s talent level, as he was one of the pitchers in the National League in his rookie season. In 2023, he pitched to a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA and struck out 202 batters in 166.1 innings pitched. His fastball and splitter combination has proven to be a deadly mix for hitters when he is on.

The main factor that will be questioned this season is his health, especially after suffering two significant injuries last season. Additionally, the Mets will need him to be healthy more than ever right now, as they cannot afford to have him go down with Manaea and Montas already on the shelf.

The Mets are in for a big season following one of their strongest offseasons in franchise history. With them already facing some adversity, they will be leaning on Senga to make a big difference. How his first Spring Training outing goes could tell a lot about what to expect from the right-hander this season.