Mets’ star reliever faces a long rehab after painful injury

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ bullpen took a major hit in late April when A.J. Minter, their top lefty reliever, walked off the mound mid-game against the Washington Nationals. At the time, it looked serious—and unfortunately, it was. Not just your everyday strain or tightness, Minter had torn his lat clean off the bone.

A.J. Minter tore his lat off the bone and is facing a 10-12 month rehab process after his surgery is completed



He hopes to have a "somewhat" normal spring training next season pic.twitter.com/vyMRiM2yVd — SNY (@SNYtv) May 9, 2025

Sidelined by a Brutal Tear

What followed was confirmation Mets fans didn’t want to hear. After medical tests and imaging, the team announced the injury would require season-ending surgery. It’s the kind of injury that doesn’t just sideline you—it throws you into a long, uphill battle. According to SNY, Minter faces a 10 to 12-month rehab timeline. That kind of timetable doesn’t just knock him out for the 2025 season; it puts even spring training next year in jeopardy. He’s holding out hope for a “somewhat” normal spring, though.

For an elite athlete, that’s like being told you’ll need to learn how to run all over again. Lat tears of this magnitude are rare and excruciating. The lat is a big muscle, and in a pitcher’s delivery, it’s like the engine behind the fastball.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

A Promising Start Gone Too Soon

Before the injury, Minter was cooking. In just 11 innings across 13 games, he carved out a sparkling 1.64 ERA, striking out 14 while walking just five. He wasn’t just steady—he was dominant, giving the Mets a crucial high-leverage arm from the left side.

The Long Road Ahead

Now, his focus shifts from the mound to recovery. It’s a lonely path for any pitcher, marked by physical therapy sessions, small victories, and frustrating plateaus. Rehab is its own kind of competition, but instead of box scores and strikeouts, success is measured in degrees of rotation and seconds shaved off pain.

It’s especially tough timing considering Minter just signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets this past offseason. That contract runs through 2026, giving both him and the team hope that he’ll return fully healthy and ready to contribute next year.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For now, though, Minter’s uniform will hang in the locker room, waiting.