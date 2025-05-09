Mets’ star prospect shows off his power and continues successful season in Double-A 

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At this point in baseball’s analytical evolution, most people inside the sport—and a growing number of fans—know better than to lean too heavily on batting average when evaluating a hitter. It’s not worthless, but let’s just say it’s the box score’s version of judging a book by its cover. The real story is often buried a few layers deeper.

A prime example of this modern shift in perspective? New York Mets‘ prospect Ryan Clifford.

A Big Swing in Binghamton

On Thursday night, Clifford put on a show that tells you more about his upside than any simple stat line could. The 21-year-old first baseman/outfielder, part of the return in the Justin Verlander trade, came through with a dramatic, game-tying three-run blast that helped lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to victory. Slotted in as the third hitter for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, Clifford went 2-for-5 with that homer, a run scored, and three RBI.

RYAN CLIFFORD. GAME TYING 3 RUN HOMER!??



pic.twitter.com/vxu9TjYzLX — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 9, 2025

The box score might tell you his batting average for the year is .228. Nothing flashy. But if you’re stopping there, you’re missing the whole picture—like turning off a movie in the first 20 minutes and assuming you know how it ends.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Stats That Actually Matter

What the Mets really care about is Clifford’s 125 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). That number says he’s been 25% better than the average hitter in his league. Not bad for a player still refining his game in the tough Double-A environment. His .330 on-base percentage is a sign of plate discipline—he’s not just hacking away, he’s choosing his pitches like a chess player choosing moves.

Add in a .435 slugging percentage, and it’s clear the power potential is already bubbling under the surface.

The Catch with Clifford

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. Clifford is repeating Double-A, and the Mets are still keeping an eye on his strikeout rate, which sits at a hefty 34% over 106 plate appearances. That’s high—like “trying to thread a needle in a windstorm” high—but it’s not uncommon for power hitters to need time to balance patience and aggression.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Still, six hits and two home runs in his last three games suggest something might be clicking. If that trend holds, Clifford could punch his ticket to Triple-A before long, leaving that .228 average in the dust where it belongs.