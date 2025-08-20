Mets’ star prospect keeps dominating Triple-A and might be an option for the majors this year

The New York Mets are suddenly spoiled with young pitching depth, and Brandon Sproat’s rise has only added fuel to the excitement.

When the Mets chose Nolan McLean as Frankie Montas’ replacement in the rotation, fans wondered if Sproat’s chance would come soon.

McLean rewarded the decision with a sensational debut against the Mariners, but Sproat quickly reminded everyone of his electric potential.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Sproat Answers With Dominance in Syracuse

On Tuesday, Brandon Sproat took the mound for Triple-A Syracuse and delivered the kind of outing that turns heads.

The 24-year-old right-hander fired six innings of near-perfection, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out eight.

Sproat leaned on his fastball, a weapon that touched 99.2 mph, and mixed it with sharp command across all offerings.

According to prospects analyst Joe DeMayo, the righty needed just 83 pitches, with 54 going for strikes, to breeze through the opposing team’s lineup.

Mets No. 5 prospect, RHP Brandon Sproat tonight for Triple-A Syracuse:



6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K. He threw 83 pitches (54 strikes)



His fastball topped out at 99.2 mph



Over his last 9 starts spanning 48.1 innings, Sproat has a 2.05 ERA with 57 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/6WPg0xKppZ — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) August 20, 2025

That performance highlighted his resilience, especially after a disappointing previous start in which he gave up six runs in 3.1 innings.

Adjustments Fueling His Success

Every young pitcher faces growing pains, but Sproat has made the necessary tweaks to bounce back stronger each outing.

Over his last nine starts, the right-hander has spun a dazzling 2.05 ERA with 57 strikeouts across 48.1 innings.

Despite early-season struggles that ballooned his overall ERA to 4.24, Sproat now looks like a completely different pitcher.

His fastball velocity, paired with improved command, has made him not only overpowering but also more efficient in attacking hitters.

Watching Sproat recently feels like watching a guitarist finally tune his instrument—the rhythm is sharp, clean, and deeply effective.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mets’ Rotation of Tomorrow Emerging

The Mets may soon require another spot starter, and Brandon Sproat’s name will surely be in that conversation.

Unlike some prospects who take years to refine their arsenal, Sproat already looks capable of delivering reliable MLB innings.

It took him about two years to hone his skills and approach his ceiling. Now, he needs to be patient, keep doing his thing in Triple-A, and wait for his chance.

The front office surely notices his progression, especially since his profile projects well against the demands of big-league lineups.

Between McLean’s eye-catching debut, Sproat’s consistency, and Jonah Tong’s promise, the Mets’ rotation of tomorrow is coming together fast.

It’s becoming clear that 2025 isn’t just about surviving injuries—it’s about watching a new pitching core take its first steps.

And in Sproat’s case, each step looks stronger, steadier, and more convincing than the one that came before it.

The Mets’ Future Has Arrived

Brandon Sproat isn’t just Syracuse’s ace right now—he’s shaping into a pitcher who could soon impact Queens directly.

Every start he makes in Triple-A feels like a test he’s passing with flying colors, showcasing growth beyond raw velocity.

The Mets might still be waiting for his MLB debut, but the wait feels less like hesitation and more like timing.

If McLean lit the first spark, Sproat’s dominance is stoking the fire, making the future of the Mets rotation impossible to ignore.

READ MORE: Mets: Francisco Alvarez’s injury diagnosis takes a turn for the worse