Mets star pitcher declined bigger offer to return to New York

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been busy this winter, and one of their most notable signings was bringing back starting pitcher Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal.

Sean Manaea chose the Mets over other larger offers

Manaea had a competitive free agency field, as he was one of the top starting pitchers available on the market. Ultimately, the 32-year-old secured a rather short-term deal to return to the team that helped revive his career.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that Manaea turned down larger offers from other teams to return to Queens.

“Manaea said he spoke with a couple of other clubs but did not feel he was particularly close to signing anywhere else,” Sammon reported. “At least one team discussed the possibility of going four or five years with Manaea, league sources said. Ultimately he signed a $75 million deal that contained deferrals.”

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Manaea was a key piece that the Mets needed to bring back

Manaea was a key part of the Mets’ deep playoff run last season, which is what made retaining him a priority this offseason. He pitched to a 3.47 ERA in a career-high 181.2 innings pitched and struck out 184 batters.

The Mets are not typically known to give pitchers long-term contracts, and they were likely hesitant to do so with Manaea. New York is still trying to work out an extension with Pete Alonso, and the terms of the deal are what has the two sides at an impasse.

Nevertheless, the Mets have been establishing themselves as a premier destination for free agents. Along with prying Juan Soto from the crosstown rival Yankees, they added Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning in free agency as well.

Manaea joins that list of players who want to build something special in Queens.