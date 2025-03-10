Mets star pitcher continues to tinker with his mechanics

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga isn’t rushing anything this spring. After barely making a dent in the 2024 regular season—logging just 5.1 innings due to shoulder, calf, and triceps injuries—the New York Mets star is pacing himself.

He added five more innings in the playoffs, but the takeaway from last year was clear: staying healthy is priority number one.

On Sunday, Senga took another step forward, throwing four frames and 50 pitches in a back-field session as he builds up for Opening Day. The Mets are keeping a watchful eye, making sure every part of his delivery is smooth and efficient.

Fine-Tuning the Mechanics

Manager Carlos Mendoza liked reports on Senga, but even the hurler knows there’s still work to do. Speaking through an interpreter, he admitted that he isn’t completely satisfied yet.

“I’m still working on things, working on mechanics, I’m not 100 percent content,” Senga told SNY. “But… we’re like two and half weeks before the season starts, I plan to continue to work on it and then I’ll be ready for Opening Day.”

It’s a little like restoring a classic car—the pieces are all there, but fine-tuning is necessary before taking it out on the road for a long trip.

A Work in Progress

Assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel noticed Senga’s velocity was slightly down, though that wasn’t a major concern since this was just a controlled session, not game action. Instead, the focus was on refining his arsenal.

“Told it was good. [Druschel] said that the two-seam is a pitch that he’s working on,” Mendoza added.

That two-seamer could be a key weapon for Senga, giving him another tool to keep hitters guessing.

Managing Expectations

The Mets aren’t expecting Senga to throw 200 innings this year, but they are prioritizing sustainability. Keeping his arm fresh while avoiding setbacks is the goal. With Opening Day approaching, Senga continues to chip away at his mechanics, making sure he’s in the best possible shape when it’s time to take the mound.