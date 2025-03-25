Mets star makes bold, exciting claim: ‘We want to be New York’s team’

In the winter of 2022, the New York Mets made a statement—one that came with an eight-year, $162 million price tag. That statement? Brandon Nimmo wasn’t going anywhere. The organization locked up their homegrown outfielder with a deal that not only cemented his role as a cornerstone of the franchise but also underscored their commitment to a new era of Mets baseball.

A Voice of Leadership and Understanding

Nimmo isn’t just another high-paid player; he’s been part of the Mets fabric for years. As one of the longest-tenured members of the team, he’s seen the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

That tenure has given him a rare connection with the fanbase—he understands their passion, their frustration, and most importantly, their hunger for a winner.

For decades, Mets fans have lived in the shadow of their crosstown rivals, often feeling like the little brother in New York baseball. But that dynamic is something Nimmo and the Mets are determined to rewrite.

The Battle for New York

Ever since Steven Cohen took over as owner, he’s made one thing crystal clear: the Mets are not here to be second best. He didn’t buy the team just to play nice with the Yankees. He came in with a vision of dominance, and every move the organization makes now aligns with that goal.

The signing of Nimmo was just one piece of the puzzle. The real power move? Landing Juan Soto. That acquisition wasn’t just about adding a superstar bat to pair with Francisco Lindor—it was a shot across the bow, a loud and clear message to the Yankees and the rest of baseball that the Mets mean business.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nimmo’s Bold Declaration

For years, the Yankees have been synonymous with New York baseball. The pinstripes, the 27 championships, the larger-than-life aura—it’s all part of their DNA. But the Mets believe that narrative is shifting.

“We’re not going to be the second team in New York anymore,” Nimmo told Tim Healey of Newsday. “We want to be New York’s team. We want to command respect for the Mets name.”

That’s not just talk. The Mets have the resources, the talent, and the ambition to back it up. Now, the only thing left is to prove it where it matters most—on the field.