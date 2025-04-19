Mets star leaves game with groin discomfort

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets might want to consider wrapping their players in bubble wrap. If there’s one storyline that’s defined the early part of their season, it’s the never-ending parade to the injured list.

Already operating without key pieces like Jeff McNeil and catcher Francisco Alvarez, the Mets got more bad news on Saturday when third baseman Mark Vientos left the game against the St. Louis Cardinals with what the team called “groin discomfort.”

A Groin Glitch or Something More?

Groin injuries are like that suspicious rattle in your car—you hope it’s nothing serious, but you’ve seen enough breakdowns to know better. For now, there’s no official word on the severity of Vientos’ issue.

Maybe it’s just a cramp, maybe it’s something that’ll need imaging and rehab. The Mets haven’t said much, and until they do, fans will be crossing their fingers and knocking on wood.

The timing is especially frustrating. Vientos has struggled this season, hitting just .167 with a .565 OPS, but his bat had shown signs of life recently.

Both of his home runs came in the last two games—just as it seemed he might be turning a corner, the injury bug bit him too.

Juggling Act in the Infield and Outfield

With McNeil still rehabbing and expected back soon, the Mets might have to get creative. There’s talk of him getting more run in center field, a position he hasn’t played regularly, but with Jose Siri out, that experiment might gain urgency.

If Vientos does need time off, McNeil and Luisangel Acuña could rotate between second and center, while Brett Baty—who’s been heating up—takes over third base duties.

It’s a puzzle with pieces that don’t quite fit, but that’s life in Queens right now. With multiple pitchers like Dedniel Núñez, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas also sidelined, the Mets are fielding a team that feels held together by duct tape and wishful thinking.

Hope for a Quick Return

The Mets are clinging to the hope that Vientos’ groin issue is a day-to-day blip. They need some stability, especially as they try to build momentum with so many key players missing.

Whether it’s a quick fix or another stint on the IL, they’ll be forced to adapt yet again.