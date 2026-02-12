New York Mets star Kodai Senga stood at his locker in Port St. Lucie this week with a look that was part determination, part weary realism. When Max Goodman pressed him on his primary objective for this spring, the ghost-fork specialist didn’t offer a cliché about “winning a ring” or “perfecting the slider.” He offered four words that carry the weight of two virtually lost years: “To not get injured.”

Watching Senga go through his drills at Clover Park, you can see the urgency. He knows the narrative is shifting from “ace” to “unreliable.” After a 2023 debut that felt like a fever dream, the last 24 months have been a nightmare of soft-tissue failures and shoulder fatigue. Senga knows that if his health and availability don’t survive this year, the Mets’ front office will pull the trigger on a trade—or a permanent move to the bullpen.

The Durability Crisis: By the Numbers

The concern isn’t just that Senga is missing time; it’s that the “Ghost Fork” might be losing its haunt because of the constant injuries. While his 3.02 ERA last year looked shiny on paper, his strikeout rate dipped.

If the swing-and-miss stuff doesn’t return, he’s just an expensive middle-of-the-rotation arm with a fragile hammy.

Season Innings Pitched ERA Strikeout Rate (K/9) Availability % 2023 166.1 2.98 10.9 94% 2024 5.1 3.38 15.2 3% 2025 113.1 3.02 9.1 61%

The Six-Man Solution

Carlos Mendoza hasn’t hidden his hand. The Mets are currently looking at a “six-man and a prayer” strategy. With Freddy Peralta now leading the charge and rookie sensation Nolan McLean looking like a legitimate star, the Mets have the depth to baby Senga. But depth is a double-edged sword.

In my years covering this team, I’ve seen “pitching depth” evaporate by mid-May. Even earlier. Having Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Sean Manaea in the mix allows the Mets to give Senga that extra day of rest he clearly craves. However, it also means the leash is shorter than ever. If Senga’s calf or hamstring so much as twinges in March, expect Tobias Myers or Jonah Tong to snatch that rotation spot before the plane leaves for New York.

The reality is that Senga’s biggest hurdle is health. He’s trying to prove he’s still the 2023 version of himself, even if that means pitching at 90% effort to maintain 100% health.

David Stearns has built this roster to survive without Senga if he has to. This possible move to a six-man rotation is a neon sign that the organization no longer trusts Senga’s durability. He might be playing for his Mets’ future this spring.

This current roster construction—specifically the acquisition of Peralta—suggests the Mets are ready to pivot. Senga might surprise the world with a strong bounce-back campaign, but for that to happen, he needs to stay in one piece.