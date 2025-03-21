Mets star is ready to start fifth game of the season after strong outing

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga’s first year with the New York Mets was anything but typical for a rookie. After dominating in Japan’s NPB, he entered MLB with high expectations in 2023 and delivered a brilliant season, with a 2.98 ERA, 202 strikeouts, and a signature pitch with the word ‘ghost’ on it. It doesn’t get much cooler than that.

However, injuries limited him to just one regular-season start last season. Shoulder, calf, and triceps issues kept him sidelined, making health management the Mets’ top priority this spring.

A Patient Approach Pays Off

The Mets took a slow and steady approach with Senga in camp, limiting him mostly to short outings in Grapefruit League action and controlled backfield work. They weren’t just being cautious—they were making sure he was fully ready for the long haul.

But on Thursday, the training wheels came off as they let him stretch out in a more significant spring performance. He didn’t disappoint.

Dominating in Limited Action

Senga took the mound and delivered a gem: 3.2 hitless innings, six strikeouts, and only a couple of walks. His stuff was electric, and he showed the kind of command that makes hitters look lost at the plate.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo announced that after his final spring tune-up, Senga will pitch on the back fields next week, before starting Game 5 of the season April 1 in Miami.

“Senga finishes his ‘official’ spring with a 2.00 ERA,” he posted on X.

That’s about as good as a final spring appearance gets—sharp, efficient, and confidence-boosting.

Building Toward Opening Day

Senga finished his outing at 49 pitches, a solid number considering his careful ramp-up. With the backfield session next week, he should be primed to throw around 60-70 pitches in his regular-season debut on April 1 against the Marlins.

For the Mets, this was exactly what they needed to see—a healthy, dominant Senga looking ready to be a difference-maker. If Thursday’s outing was any indication, he is ready for the real thing.