Mets’ star is putting together a Cy Young-caliber campaign

So far in the young MLB season, the New York Mets are writing a masterpiece on the mound. Their pitching staff has been nothing short of dominant, carving through lineups with surgical precision and earning the best ERA in the league at a dazzling 2.89. While the bullpen has done its job with quiet competence, the real engine under the Mets’ hood is their starting rotation—a group that’s operating more like a Formula 1 team than a baseball staff.

With a rotation ERA of 2.71, the Mets are not just leading the pack—they’re outpacing it like a sprinter in a marathon. The Kansas City Royals, respectable in their own right, sit second with a 3.02 ERA. That may not sound like a huge difference on paper, but in the world of pitching metrics, it’s a canyon. It speaks to a club that’s cracked a code others are still fumbling with.

Senga’s Symphony of Strikeouts

At the forefront of this elite ensemble is Kodai Senga, the Mets’ conductor-in-chief. On Wednesday, he danced delicately between brilliance and chaos. Facing a dangerous Arizona Diamondbacks lineup, Senga walked a tightrope with five free passes, but somehow never lost balance. When it counted most, he painted the corners, spun his ghost fork, and leaned on his defense to emerge with six scoreless innings.

That outing brought his ERA down to a staggering 1.16—third best in baseball (he is now an official ERA title qualifier,) trailing only Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Max Fried. Senga’s 35 strikeouts in 38.2 innings aren’t eye-popping in a vacuum, but combined with his ability to neutralize threats and suppress runs, they tell the story of a pitcher who thrives under pressure. His 3-2 record might look modest, but wins and losses rarely capture the full picture. This is a man quietly mounting a Cy Young campaign, even if the ballots are still a distant dot on the horizon.

The Ghost Fork Returns

If 2023 was a coming-out party for Senga—he posted a 2.98 ERA and struck out 202 batters—then 2024 was a reminder of baseball’s fragility. Injuries slowed him, humbled him, but didn’t stop him. And now, in 2025, he’s returned, like a sequel that might just outshine the original.

Watching Senga unleash his ghost fork is like seeing a magician at work. Hitters know it’s coming, they brace for it, but when the ball drops off the table and vanishes beneath their bats, they’re left swinging at air and shaking their heads. It’s the kind of pitch you don’t just teach—you inherit, like a family heirloom passed down by the baseball gods.

The Mets know the season is a long haul, a grind of highs and lows. But with a rotation that’s operating on a different plane, and an ace who’s found his rhythm again, they’ve built a foundation sturdy enough to weather any storm.