Mets star goes under the knife; will be ready for spring training

It didn’t always look pretty in the middle of summer, when Francisco Lindor was battling through one of his rougher stretches. But by the end of the 2025 season, the New York Mets shortstop once again stood out as the steady heartbeat of the team.

Lindor’s final numbers tell the story of a player who refused to fold: a .267 average, .346 on-base percentage, .466 slugging mark, 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 117 runs scored. Add in a 129 wRC+ and 6.3 fWAR, and you have another elite campaign—one that most shortstops in baseball would envy.

The only catch? The season ended with a medical update no one wanted but everyone expected. After New York’s late-season collapse and elimination from postseason contention, Lindor underwent a minor elbow procedure to clean up lingering discomfort.

Mets star takes care of business early

According to Mets Batflip, citing reporter Andy Martino, “Francisco Lindor had a procedure done on his right elbow that has been described as a ‘minor cleanup’ shortly after the 2025 season concluded. Lindor is expected to be fully ready for spring training.”

That’s welcome news for Mets fans who briefly feared something more serious. This is the time of year when players across baseball handle these sorts of maintenance surgeries. By taking care of it immediately, Lindor avoids the kind of setbacks that often creep up midseason.

In other words, this is the equivalent of a mechanic fine-tuning an engine before next year’s long race—uncomfortable for a moment, essential in the long run.

Lindor’s value goes beyond the stat sheet

Even in a frustrating season for New York, Lindor’s presence was felt in every inning. His leadership in the clubhouse and consistency on the field often masked the instability around him. When the team’s offense sputtered or the bullpen faltered, Lindor rarely changed his approach.

He has now logged four consecutive seasons with at least 5.0 WAR since joining the Mets—a rare combination of durability and impact. Whether it’s his defense up the middle or his knack for clutch hits in big moments, Lindor remains the tone-setter for a franchise still trying to find balance after a turbulent few years.

Looking toward 2026 with optimism

The Mets’ 83-79 record was a sobering reminder of how quickly momentum can shift. From June onward, they struggled to match the rhythm that carried them to the 2024 National League Championship Series. Yet getting Lindor fully healthy again is a critical step toward rediscovering that form.

With spring training still months away, the timing couldn’t be better. Lindor’s elbow should be pain-free by February, allowing him to prepare without limitations—both for the Mets’ regular season and, if he chooses, for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

For now, the shortstop’s focus will remain on recovery and renewal. After all, Francisco Lindor’s game has never been about flash alone; it’s about doing the work quietly, behind the scenes, consistently, and on time—just as he did this offseason.