Mets star free agent acquisition looks phenomenal in throwing session

The New York Mets have never been afraid to push the envelope, and under the leadership of Steve Cohen and David Stearns, they’re proving to be one of the most forward-thinking organizations in baseball. They have the high-tech gadgets, the data-driven strategies, and, most importantly, the right people making the decisions. That’s why, when they looked at Clay Holmes this offseason, they didn’t just see a former Yankees closer—they saw a potential starting pitcher.

A New Challenge for Holmes and the Mets

Holmes himself has embraced the challenge, revealing that he’s been working on refining his pitches and adding some new weapons to his arsenal. In a live batting practice session on Wednesday, the right-hander gave an early glimpse of what he’s been working on, and the results were impressive. Hitters struggled to make contact as he generated swings and misses with ease.

SNY even shared a clip of the session, and while it’s way too early to make bold predictions, let’s just say the Mets have every reason to be excited. Spring training is all about possibilities, and Holmes looks like he’s taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Expanding the Arsenal

With the Yankees, Holmes thrived as a sinker-slider specialist. His slider came in two flavors: one was hard and cutter-like with minimal horizontal movement, while the other was a sweeping, slower version that broke more dramatically. That formula worked well in relief, but as a starter, he needs more variety.

To that end, he’s developing a changeup, which could be a game-changer against left-handed hitters. He has also tinkered with a four-seam fastball in the past, and there’s a good chance we’ll see it more often now. The goal is to keep hitters guessing—because if they start sitting on the sinker, it won’t matter how much it moves.

From Closer to Starter

Holmes had an up-and-down 2024 with the Yankees, finishing with a solid 3.14 ERA but losing his closer role to Luke Weaver in the summer. However, he rebounded in October, posting a 2.25 ERA in 12 postseason innings. That ability to adjust and step up in big moments is exactly why the Mets believe he can handle this transition.

Betting on Upside

Turning a reliever into a starter isn’t easy—it’s like asking a sprinter to start running marathons—but Holmes has the tools to make it work. The Mets have made a habit of finding creative ways to maximize talent, and this might just be their latest success story.