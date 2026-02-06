The World Baseball Classic rosters dropped Thursday night, and while Citi Field will be well-represented with as many as 17 Mets players, the biggest star in the borough is staying home. Francisco Lindor is officially out of the 2026 tournament, a massive blow for Team Puerto Rico and a sobering reminder that in modern baseball, the underwriters often have more power than the managers.

Lindor isn’t missing this because of a lack of desire; he’s missing it because the actuarial tables decided his right elbow was a liability. After undergoing a debridement procedure this past October—his second cleanup in three years—the insurance providers simply refused to blink.

The frustration is bubbling under the surface. He’s a leader who thrives on the international stage. Taking him off the field for Puerto Rico doesn’t just hurt the island’s chances; it robs the tournament of one of the game’s most marketable stars.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor Wanted to Play

The talented and charismatic leader of the Puerto Rico squad didn’t mince words in expressing his regret for not being able to play.

“I feel deeply sorry for the fans of Puerto Rico. This hurts more than many would realize. As an athlete, there is no greater pride than representing your country, and not being able to do so leaves a void in my heart. Still, I’ll always be Team Blonde, and I’ll be with it even if it’s from afar. This is the time to support those who will be there, because in the end, it’s all about the name that goes on the front of the shirt. Puerto Rico will forever be in my heart. I love you so much,” Lindor said via Instagram, as reported by SNY.

This insurance crackdown might be a direct overcorrection from the 2023 Edwin Diaz injury. The industry has tightened the screws so hard that any player with a surgical scar from the last 24 months is essentially blacklisted. It’s a dangerous precedent that threatens to turn the WBC into a “healthy prospect” showcase rather than a true best-on-best clash.

Puerto Rican Fans Are Disappointed

The irony isn’t lost on me: Lindor is healthy enough to endure the grind of a 162-game MLB season, but according to the WBC’s specific policy, those high-intensity March innings are a bridge too far. For the Mets, there is a silver lining of self-interest. Carlos Mendoza gets his captain for the entirety of camp without the travel fatigue or the emotional tax of a deep tournament run.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While the fans in San Juan are rightfully grieving the loss of their captain, the books are already moving. Puerto Rico’s odds to win it all are cratering without Lindor, Carlos Correa, and Javier Baez. If you were holding a ticket to see the “Team Blonde” play, it might be time to hedge.

David Stearns won’t admit it publicly, but he’s breathing a sigh of relief behind closed doors. With $341 million tied up in Lindor, the Mets were never going to fight the insurance denial. I expect the front office to use this “forced rest” as a baseline to push Lindor toward another 160-game season, keeping the focus strictly on a Flushing October.