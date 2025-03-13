Mets star finally returns to the lineup after knee scare

Brandon Nimmo’s spring training has been more about recovery than reps. The New York Mets‘ left fielder has been sidelined for nearly two weeks, though in reality, he’s barely seen the field at all this spring.

His lone game appearance was brief—just two plate appearances—before yet another injury setback put him right back on the shelf. His troubles began with a lingering case of plantar fasciitis, a painful foot condition that had already nagged him late last season and into the playoffs.

Instead of pushing through it, the Mets took a cautious approach, easing him into camp with hopes of avoiding a flare-up.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When he finally made his much-anticipated debut on February 28, things didn’t go as planned. After his short stint at the plate, Nimmo reported right knee soreness, throwing another wrench into his preparation for the season.

A Careful Road Back

The Mets didn’t take any chances. Nimmo underwent physical therapy, received a gel injection to help ease the discomfort, and took several days to rest. Now, after nearly two weeks, the team believes he’s ready to return to action.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo confirmed the news on X: “Brandon Nimmo (right knee soreness) is back in the Mets’ lineup today for the first time in 13 days. He had received a gel injection in his knee. Now comes the ramp-up for Opening Day.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The timing couldn’t be better. With Opening Day fast approaching, Nimmo’s return to the lineup will give the Mets a clearer picture of where he stands physically.

Big Potential If Healthy

Despite playing through pain last season, Nimmo still put up impressive numbers, hitting a career-high 23 home runs and posting a solid 109 wRC+. If his knee holds up, there’s reason to believe he could be even better this year.

Thursday’s game will be his first real test. If he makes it through without setbacks, the Mets can breathe a little easier about having their man ready for the season opener. But if there’s even a hint of lingering discomfort, they may have to revisit their cautious approach.