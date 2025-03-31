Mets star enters top three in MLB jersey sales

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When the New York Mets dropped $765 million on Juan Soto, they weren’t just cutting a check—they were making a statement. This wasn’t just about paying for a player; it was about securing an asset, the kind that pays dividends both between the lines and in the ledger books.

Soto isn’t a financial burden; he’s an investment, and so far, he’s making good on it.

A Force at the Plate

On the field, Soto is a difference-maker in the truest sense. We’re talking about a guy who can put up a 1.000 OPS, smack 40 home runs, and rack up over 100 runs, RBIs, and walks in a season. His bat doesn’t just make noise; it practically sings.

He’s a disciplined hitter with the kind of approach that keeps pitchers up at night, knowing that if they make a mistake, the ball might just end up in the next borough.

More Than Just Numbers

But Soto brings more than just raw production. He’s got flair, swagger, and that rare ability to shine when the lights are brightest. Some guys shrink in October—Soto thrives. That kind of presence isn’t just valuable to a team’s lineup; it’s gold for business.

Pair him with Francisco Lindor, another marketable superstar, and you’ve got the makings of a dynamic duo that sells tickets, merchandise, and hope.

The Jersey Test

Want proof? Look no further than the jersey sales leaderboard for the young 2025 season. According to MLB and MLB Players, Inc., Soto already ranks third in the league, trailing only Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers.

That puts him ahead of Mookie Betts and two-time MVP Aaron Judge—no small feat. Lindor, meanwhile, is right behind at No. 6, reinforcing just how much star power the Mets now have.

Worth Every Penny

When a player moves jerseys like hotcakes in March and April, it’s a sign that fans are buying in—literally. The Mets’ bet on Soto wasn’t just about home runs and highlight reels; it was about putting a superstar in Queens that fans would rally behind. So far, the returns are looking pretty good.