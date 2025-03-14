Mets star could be part of exciting spring tournament in 2026

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have their eyes locked on the 2025 season. Every player has spent the offseason fine-tuning their body and game to ensure they hit the ground running on Opening Day.

But even as the Mets focus on their own ambitions, there’s another tournament stirring excitement, one that won’t even take place until next year—the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

A Matter of Pride

For many players, especially Latinos, the WBC is more than just another competition. It’s a rare chance to represent their country on a grand stage, and that sense of national pride often outweighs everything else. Mets superstar Juan Soto is no different.

Soto has already worn the Dominican Republic’s colors in this tournament before, playing in the 2023 edition. That experience ended in disappointment when the powerhouse Dominican squad shockingly bowed out in the first round.

There’s no doubt he’d love a shot at redemption.

The Decision Looms

The question now is whether Soto will get that chance in 2026. As much as he wants to play, the decision isn’t entirely in his hands. It might just come down to the Mets.

“Juan Soto chatted yesterday with Nelson Cruz, GM of the Dominican Republic’s WBC team. Will he play for the D.R. next March? ‘I might be,’ a smiling Soto said. ‘I need permission from the boss.’ He raised his bat and pointed to the Clover Park box where Steve Cohen sits,” reported Mets insider Tim Healey on X.

That “boss” he’s referring to? None other than Mets owner Steve Cohen.

A Balancing Act for the Mets

From the Mets’ perspective, having Soto in camp for a full spring training would be ideal. Keeping their star player in a controlled environment, avoiding any unnecessary travel or extra strain, makes perfect sense. But at the same time, keeping Soto happy is just as important.

For a player like Soto, putting on the Dominican uniform isn’t just about playing baseball—it’s about passion, identity, and pride. If the Mets were to hold him back, would it create tension? Maybe. Would it make a difference in how Soto approaches the season? Possibly.

The Likely Outcome

Ultimately, it’s hard to imagine the Mets denying their superstar the opportunity. A content, motivated Soto is a dangerous weapon, and if playing in the WBC fuels his fire, then it might just be worth the risk. While nothing is official yet, all signs point to him suiting up for the DR next spring.