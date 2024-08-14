Mets star closer feels Austin Adams ‘crossed a line’ by mocking signature ‘OMG’ situation

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After the New York Mets had begun to mount a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning, Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay brought in Austin Adams to stop the bleeding.

Adams, who the blue and orange designated for assignment in February, did just that as he got Jeff McNeil and Francisco Álvarez to strike out with a Jose Iglesias foul pop-out in between. However, getting out of that jam wasn’t the moment the 33-year-old will be remembered for.

Austin Adams mocks the Mets’ “OMG” celebration

Aug 4, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Austin Adams (29) during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After the strikeout of Álvarez, Adams proceeded to mock the Mets by demonstrating their signature ‘OMG’ celebration before walking off the mound and continuing to scream at the home dugout.

The 33-year-old backtracked and explained his celebration when asked about the postgame moment.

“Honestly, I looked up, and I was so surprised that I got out of [the inning], I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then it dawned on me: Oh my gosh. And then so I did it,” Adams said. “But that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. Hopefully, no one is offended.”

Edwin Díaz feels Adams “crossed a line“

While Adams hoped nobody would be offended, Edwin Díaz was:

“He crossed a line because that’s something we do when we hit a homer or something,” Díaz said.“He [can] do it always, that’s fine. But, he can’t get mad if we do something to him the next couple of days.”

Could this moment spark the Mets?

The Mets are currently on a four-game losing streak and desperately need a spark to get their season back on track as they now look to chase down the Atlanta Braves for the final wild-card spot.

Previously, the blue and orange song ‘OMG’ was used to spark a massive hot streak that flipped them from sellers to buyers at this year’s trade deadline.