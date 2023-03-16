Mets star closer Edwin Diaz exits World Baseball Classic with injury

Jul 5, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The worst happened to the New York Mets last night in The World Baseball Classic. Closer Edwin Diaz went down with a gruesome injury while celebrating a Puerto Rico win with his teammates and had to be helped off.

Later last night, the Mets tweeted that it is a right knee injury for Diaz. Also, he is set to undergo imaging on it today, and that they will have more information in the future. Andy Martino of SNY reported that “the preliminary x-rays did not give a full diagnosis.”

Worst-case scenario for the Mets with Edwin Diaz in WBC:

Nothing worse could have possibly come for the Mets from The World Baseball Classic than an injury to Diaz. And one that looks like it could lead to some extended time missed.

Diaz is coming off an utterly dominant season in 2022, a year in which he was arguably the best closer in Major League Baseball. He recorded a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves, an 0.84 WHIP, 118 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched, a 3.2 WAR, and in 61 games, a 3-1 record.

As a result of his special pitching in 2022, the Mets rewarded Diaz with a massive five-year deal worth $102 million, the biggest contract for a relief pitcher in MLB history.

Diaz was one of the few valuable assets the Mets bullpen had in 2022. Luckily, the Mets improved the talent surrounding him in the bullpen this off-season. With the re-signing of Adam Ottavino, the signing of David Robertson, and the trade of Brooks Raley, who is currently hurt himself, too, the Mets should have enough to hold up if Diaz were to miss some time. Lastly, perhaps the Mets also look into adding Zack Britton. He is throwing in a simulated game today that the Mets will be in attendance for.