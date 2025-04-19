Mets’ star catcher makes significant progress in rehab, return coming soon

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When Francisco Alvarez went down with a hamate bone injury, the New York Mets knew they’d be without one of their most dynamic young stars for a while.

What they didn’t know was that Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger would step in and turn heads doing it.

Unexpected Depth Behind the Dish

In Alvarez’s absence, the Mets have gotten surprisingly strong production from their catchers. Luis Torrens, for instance, has quietly put together a very respectable .733 OPS, bolstered by six doubles.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For a catcher—a position often more appreciated for blocking balls in the dirt than hitting balls in the gap—that’s significant. Think of it as finding an unexpected $20 in your coat pocket: it might not change your life, but it makes the day a whole lot better.

Hayden Senger, too, has provided solid innings behind the plate, keeping the pitching staff locked in. Still, neither he nor Torrens was ever meant to be the long-term solution.

That role belongs to Alvarez, who’s slowly rounding back into form after surgery.

Alvarez’s Rehab: More Than Just Numbers

Since his March surgery, Alvarez has been taking the scenic route through recovery. The Mets aren’t rushing him—even if it might feel like it, they’re making sure every step is checked off before he returns.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His minor league numbers don’t jump off the page—he’s hitting .182/.308/.318 in six rehab games between Single-A and Double-A—but that’s not really the point. Rehab stats are a little like practice tests: they’re about mechanics, not mastery.

SNY reported that Alvarez caught all nine innings for Double-A Binghamton on Friday. He went hitless, but he did throw out a would-be base stealer. He’s moving well, he’s catching full games, he’s making throws with ease—everything except barreling up pitches with his usual pop.

Francisco Alvarez caught all nine innings for Double-A Binghamton tonight.



He went 0-5 but caught a runner stealing. pic.twitter.com/huxyAi9Br9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 19, 2025

When Will He Be Back?

That timing at the plate is the last puzzle piece. It’s not unusual, especially with hamate injuries. Those injuries are notorious for sapping a hitter’s power, and rhythm at the plate is like muscle memory—it doesn’t return overnight.

The Mets now have a decision: do they call him up during this homestand and ease him into the lineup, or let him marinate a little longer in the minors?

Either way, Alvarez’s return is imminent. The numbers might not scream it yet, but the signs are all there. And for the Mets, getting their young star back in action—even if it takes a few more days—is a win in itself.