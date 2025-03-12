Mets’ star catcher discusses potential return date

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets were dealt a tough hand earlier this month when catcher Francisco Alvarez was diagnosed with a hamate bone fracture in his left hand.

The injury means the young backstop will miss Opening Day and won’t be available for at least a few weeks. Losing Alvarez is a significant blow—not just to the Mets’ offensive production, but also to their pitching staff, which has come to rely on his presence behind the plate.

A Tough Loss Behind the Plate

With Alvarez sidelined, Luis Torrens is expected to take over catching duties. While Torrens is a capable player, there’s no denying the drop-off in talent. Alvarez was poised for a strong year after a promising 2024 season, making this injury all the more frustrating for the Mets.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The absence of a key catcher isn’t just about losing a bat in the lineup—it disrupts the rhythm of the entire pitching staff. Catchers are like quarterbacks in baseball, handling game-calling, framing pitches, and managing the flow of a game. Alvarez’s chemistry with the rotation will be missed in the early weeks of the season.

When Will Alvarez Be Back?

The timeline for Alvarez’s return falls somewhere in the six-to-eight-week range. The player himself has a simple approach: listen to his body.

“It’s on me,” Alvarez said via SNY. “If my body takes more time than normal, maybe eight weeks. If I feel comfortable and good, I can move quicker.”

That puts his return somewhere in late April or early May, meaning the Mets will have to navigate the first month without their primary catcher. Ideally, he heals closer to the six-week mark, but the team will likely err on the side of caution to ensure he’s fully ready when he does return.

Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

A Delayed Breakout Season?

Coming into spring training, Alvarez looked like a prime breakout candidate. His home run numbers dipped from 25 to 11 last year, but his overall offensive performance improved, posting a 102 wRC+ compared to 97 in 2023. Those numbers suggest he was trending in the right direction, even if the power surge wasn’t quite there.

Now, instead of building momentum from Opening Day, he’ll have to play catch-up once he returns. He can still put together a strong season, but instead of six months of production, he’ll be working with five. The Mets will be hoping that once he’s back, he’ll pick up right where he left off—without restrictions or setbacks.