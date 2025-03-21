Mets spring training star leads Grapefruit League in key offensive stat

Spring training always has a way of throwing unexpected storylines into the mix, and for the New York Mets, this year’s most intriguing development—aside from Clay Holmes’ smooth transition to a starting role—has been Brett Baty’s crash course in playing second base.

From Third to Second—Out of Necessity

Baty, a natural third baseman, wasn’t supposed to be patrolling second base in Port St. Lucie. But with Jeff McNeil nursing an oblique injury that will sideline him beyond Opening Day, the Mets had little choice but to get creative.

Instead of plugging in a light-hitting utility man, they’re gambling on Baty’s bat and seeing if he can survive defensively at the keystone.

A Bat That Can’t Be Benched

The motivation behind this experiment is clear: Baty has been the most dangerous hitter in the Grapefruit League. His offseason work is paying off in spectacular fashion, and with a scorching 1.123 OPS—topped off by a third home run on Friday—he’s forcing his way into the lineup.

The Mets can’t afford to stash that kind of production on the bench, even if it means asking him to adapt on the fly.

Defensive Strides at a New Position

Learning a new position at the major league level isn’t easy. It’s like asking a seasoned right-handed driver to navigate the streets of London—everything feels reversed, and mistakes are bound to happen. But Baty is adjusting quickly, making difficult running plays and looking more comfortable with each passing day.

A Breakout Year in the Making?

Despite a strong minor league track record—his .889 OPS suggests he knows how to hit—Baty has yet to find that same success in the big leagues, where he holds a career .607 OPS. But if his spring is any indication, 2025 might just be the year everything clicks.

For now, he’s done more than enough to prove he belongs in the Mets’ Opening Day lineup, even if it’s at an unexpected position.